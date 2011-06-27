Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,189
|$3,278
|$3,876
|Clean
|$1,936
|$2,905
|$3,435
|Average
|$1,430
|$2,160
|$2,553
|Rough
|$924
|$1,414
|$1,670
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,580
|$3,954
|$4,709
|Clean
|$2,282
|$3,504
|$4,173
|Average
|$1,685
|$2,605
|$3,101
|Rough
|$1,089
|$1,705
|$2,029
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,548
|$4,205
|Clean
|$2,081
|$3,144
|$3,726
|Average
|$1,537
|$2,337
|$2,769
|Rough
|$993
|$1,530
|$1,812
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,160
|$3,155
|$3,703
|Clean
|$1,910
|$2,796
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,411
|$2,078
|$2,438
|Rough
|$911
|$1,360
|$1,595
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,604
|$1,805
|$1,922
|Clean
|$1,419
|$1,600
|$1,703
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,189
|$1,266
|Rough
|$677
|$778
|$828
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,981
|$2,609
|$2,958
|Clean
|$1,752
|$2,313
|$2,622
|Average
|$1,294
|$1,719
|$1,948
|Rough
|$836
|$1,125
|$1,275
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,171
|$3,205
|$3,772
|Clean
|$1,920
|$2,840
|$3,343
|Average
|$1,418
|$2,111
|$2,484
|Rough
|$916
|$1,382
|$1,625
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,285
|$3,336
|$3,914
|Clean
|$2,021
|$2,957
|$3,469
|Average
|$1,493
|$2,198
|$2,578
|Rough
|$964
|$1,439
|$1,687
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,558
|$3,787
|$4,462
|Clean
|$2,262
|$3,356
|$3,955
|Average
|$1,671
|$2,495
|$2,939
|Rough
|$1,079
|$1,633
|$1,923
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,421
|$3,553
|$4,176
|Clean
|$2,141
|$3,149
|$3,701
|Average
|$1,581
|$2,340
|$2,750
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,532
|$1,799
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,368
|$3,591
|$4,263
|Clean
|$2,094
|$3,183
|$3,778
|Average
|$1,546
|$2,366
|$2,807
|Rough
|$999
|$1,549
|$1,837