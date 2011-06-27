  1. Home
2003 Toyota Camry Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,189$3,278$3,876
Clean$1,936$2,905$3,435
Average$1,430$2,160$2,553
Rough$924$1,414$1,670
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,580$3,954$4,709
Clean$2,282$3,504$4,173
Average$1,685$2,605$3,101
Rough$1,089$1,705$2,029
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,353$3,548$4,205
Clean$2,081$3,144$3,726
Average$1,537$2,337$2,769
Rough$993$1,530$1,812
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,160$3,155$3,703
Clean$1,910$2,796$3,281
Average$1,411$2,078$2,438
Rough$911$1,360$1,595
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,604$1,805$1,922
Clean$1,419$1,600$1,703
Average$1,048$1,189$1,266
Rough$677$778$828
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,981$2,609$2,958
Clean$1,752$2,313$2,622
Average$1,294$1,719$1,948
Rough$836$1,125$1,275
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,171$3,205$3,772
Clean$1,920$2,840$3,343
Average$1,418$2,111$2,484
Rough$916$1,382$1,625
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,285$3,336$3,914
Clean$2,021$2,957$3,469
Average$1,493$2,198$2,578
Rough$964$1,439$1,687
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,558$3,787$4,462
Clean$2,262$3,356$3,955
Average$1,671$2,495$2,939
Rough$1,079$1,633$1,923
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,421$3,553$4,176
Clean$2,141$3,149$3,701
Average$1,581$2,340$2,750
Rough$1,021$1,532$1,799
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,368$3,591$4,263
Clean$2,094$3,183$3,778
Average$1,546$2,366$2,807
Rough$999$1,549$1,837
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,936 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,905 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2003 Toyota Camry, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Toyota Camry. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Toyota Camry and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Toyota Camry ranges from $924 to $3,876, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.