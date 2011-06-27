Edmunds market insights and a real offer on your car
- Get the Edmunds Appraisal, so you know what it's worth
- Get an instant, no obligation offer from CarMax to see how it compares
- No contact info needed, no annoying calls
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values for the 2022 Kia Telluride
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values are currently unavailable.
Did you know?Vehicle appraisals vary significantly by zip code, mileage and condition. Get your most accurate price in just minutes!
FAQ
Also consider these sponsored cars
Related information
Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home State
- Sell My Car In Mississippi
- Sell My Car In Hawaii
- Sell My Car In Wisconsin
- Sell My Car In District Of Columbia
- Sell My Car In Maryland
Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home Town
- Sell My Car in Reno, NV
- Sell My Car in Anaheim, CA
- Sell My Car in Gilbert, AZ
- Sell My Car in Bakersfield, CA
- Sell My Car in Fontana, CA
- Sell My Car in Philadelphia, PA
- Sell My Car in Greenville, NC
- Sell My Car in Waco, TX
- Sell My Car in Torrance, CA
- Sell My Car in Corpus Christi, TX
Appraisal Values by Make
- Spyker Value Appraisal
- Ford Value Appraisal
- Lexus Value Appraisal
- BYTON Value Appraisal
- Hyundai Value Appraisal
Appraisal Value by Model Year
- 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value
- 2010 Chevrolet Malibu Value
- 1998 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value
- 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value
- 2003 Honda Civic Value
- 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Value
- 2001 Honda Civic Value
- 2008 Chevrolet Impala Value
- 2005 Toyota Tacoma Value
- 2004 Toyota Tacoma Value
- 2003 Toyota Camry Value
- 2005 Toyota Camry Value
- 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Value
- 2013 Nissan Altima Value
- 2000 Honda Accord Value
- 1999 Honda Civic Value
- 1998 Honda Civic Value
- 2002 Toyota Camry Value
- 2008 Toyota Camry Value
- 2011 Honda Civic Value
- 2008 Honda Civic Value
- 2010 Toyota Prius Value
- 2015 Acura TLX Value
- 2016 Hyundai Elantra Value
- 2006 Toyota Corolla Value
Resources For Buying or Selling A Car
- Sell My Car Instantly Online
- Edmunds' Appraisal Value Calculator
- Black Book Value - Black Book Car Value
- Kelley Blue Book Value - KBB Value
- Edmunds' True Market Value (TMV) Appraisal
- NADA Guides' NADA Value
Recommended
- Used Kia Sportage 2015
- Lotus Exige 2009 Features Specs
- Used 2019 Infiniti QX60 Decatur Ga
- Used 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Bellevue Wa
- Chrysler Sebring 1999 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Audi SQ5 Olathe KS
- Used Audi SQ5 Elk Grove CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Grand Prairie TX
- Used Audi SQ5 Stamford CT
- Used Audi SQ5 Oceanside CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Joliet IL
- Used Audi SQ5 Santa Clarita CA
- Used Audi SQ5 North Las Vegas NV
- Used Audi SQ5 Rapid City SD
- Used Audi SQ5 Glendale AZ
- Used Audi SQ5 Sterling Heights MI
- Used Audi SQ5 Denton TX
- Used Audi SQ5 Metairie LA
- Used Audi SQ5 Pasadena TX
- Used Audi SQ5 South Bend IN
- Used Audi SQ5 Salinas CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Kent WA
- Used Audi SQ5 Glendale CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Pomona CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Littleton CO
- Used Audi SQ5 Palmdale CA
- Used Audi SQ5 San Bernardino CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Henderson NV
- Used Audi SQ5 Roseville CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Escondido CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Killeen TX
- Used Audi SQ5 Round Rock TX
- Used Audi SQ5 Rancho Cucamonga CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Moreno Valley CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Oxnard CA