Used 1994 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews

Most reliable car I have owned dulciboy20198 , 01/25/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought this car last year and I have put 20K miles on it. It has always started right up. At 176K the engine burns a little bit of oil. I average 20mpg with a combination of city (25%) and highway (75%) miles. The only issues I have had were the air suspension, climate control computer going bad, hinge pin going bad and the cornering lamp lens falling off. Report Abuse

A real sleeper...GREAT CAR! Erik , 02/13/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful 89k miles when we got it, now 250k. Still runs fantastic, just burns a quart every 2-3k mi. Online Lincoln forum helps greatly to pinpoint repair issues and save repair costs. Same chassis as Crown Vic police interceptors so rodding mods available. Comfortable, huge interior and trunk, gets 24+ highway on regular gas, 21 mixed. "Greener" than most Subarus! Replaced expensive rear air springs with coils, $150 vs $2000, added Sensatracs and you can't tell the diff in the ride. Oil smoke problem at 150k miles is fixable, it's the right bank valve seals. 99% of perceived engine and tranny issues are cured with fresh Motorcraft copper plugs and Motorcraft plug wires every 50 k miles. Report Abuse

awesome todd , 03/14/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful just bought this for 2500 easily worth twice that. car is immaculate, and well serviced. absolutely stunning, and a joy to drive. Report Abuse

Very Nice anonymous , 04/13/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle at 186k miles and it still runs perfect. This car is very reliable, comfortable and smooth. Report Abuse