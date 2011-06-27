  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
1994 Lincoln Town Car Review

Lincoln Town Car for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A dual exhaust system on the Town Car is made standard this year, upping horsepower to 210. All models receive solar-tinted glass. The Jack Nicklaus Special Edition has been dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Lincoln Town Car.

5(81%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.7
21 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Most reliable car I have owned
dulciboy20198,01/25/2011
Bought this car last year and I have put 20K miles on it. It has always started right up. At 176K the engine burns a little bit of oil. I average 20mpg with a combination of city (25%) and highway (75%) miles. The only issues I have had were the air suspension, climate control computer going bad, hinge pin going bad and the cornering lamp lens falling off.
A real sleeper...GREAT CAR!
Erik,02/13/2010
89k miles when we got it, now 250k. Still runs fantastic, just burns a quart every 2-3k mi. Online Lincoln forum helps greatly to pinpoint repair issues and save repair costs. Same chassis as Crown Vic police interceptors so rodding mods available. Comfortable, huge interior and trunk, gets 24+ highway on regular gas, 21 mixed. "Greener" than most Subarus! Replaced expensive rear air springs with coils, $150 vs $2000, added Sensatracs and you can't tell the diff in the ride. Oil smoke problem at 150k miles is fixable, it's the right bank valve seals. 99% of perceived engine and tranny issues are cured with fresh Motorcraft copper plugs and Motorcraft plug wires every 50 k miles.
awesome
todd,03/14/2009
just bought this for 2500 easily worth twice that. car is immaculate, and well serviced. absolutely stunning, and a joy to drive.
Very Nice
anonymous,04/13/2009
I purchased this vehicle at 186k miles and it still runs perfect. This car is very reliable, comfortable and smooth.
See all 21 reviews of the 1994 Lincoln Town Car
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 1994 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Executive 4dr Sedan, Signature 4dr Sedan, and Cartier 4dr Sedan.

