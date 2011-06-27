1994 Lincoln Town Car Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A dual exhaust system on the Town Car is made standard this year, upping horsepower to 210. All models receive solar-tinted glass. The Jack Nicklaus Special Edition has been dropped.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
dulciboy20198,01/25/2011
Bought this car last year and I have put 20K miles on it. It has always started right up. At 176K the engine burns a little bit of oil. I average 20mpg with a combination of city (25%) and highway (75%) miles. The only issues I have had were the air suspension, climate control computer going bad, hinge pin going bad and the cornering lamp lens falling off.
Erik,02/13/2010
89k miles when we got it, now 250k. Still runs fantastic, just burns a quart every 2-3k mi. Online Lincoln forum helps greatly to pinpoint repair issues and save repair costs. Same chassis as Crown Vic police interceptors so rodding mods available. Comfortable, huge interior and trunk, gets 24+ highway on regular gas, 21 mixed. "Greener" than most Subarus! Replaced expensive rear air springs with coils, $150 vs $2000, added Sensatracs and you can't tell the diff in the ride. Oil smoke problem at 150k miles is fixable, it's the right bank valve seals. 99% of perceived engine and tranny issues are cured with fresh Motorcraft copper plugs and Motorcraft plug wires every 50 k miles.
todd,03/14/2009
just bought this for 2500 easily worth twice that. car is immaculate, and well serviced. absolutely stunning, and a joy to drive.
anonymous,04/13/2009
I purchased this vehicle at 186k miles and it still runs perfect. This car is very reliable, comfortable and smooth.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4600 rpm
Seats
Seats
