Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me
- 241,280 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Horn Ford Marine - Brillion / Wisconsin
Local trade in. Well maintained. For a 1992, this vehicle is in real nice condition both cosmetically and mechanically. You won't be disappointed!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM81W8NY630503
Stock: 1105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 231,251 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,468
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
1995 Lincoln Town Car Cartier Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars. Our premium vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans, and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location with sale prices starting as low as $2500. Including a large selection of certified, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Ford, Lincoln, Honda, and Nissan. Get pre-approved with us, and get financing offers like no payments for 60 days. Get more for your trade at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars where we buy cars for cash. New for 2020, we are Evansville’s Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer Buying Center. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rearview mirror memory, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. 4D Sedan Cartier 4-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 SMPI 16V Silver CALL US TODAY 812-471-7791 and shop online at www.evansvilleusedcars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Lincoln Town Car Cartier.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM83W1SY655476
Stock: L6748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 110,783 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
James Wood Autopark - Denton / Texas
: Executive trim. Aluminum Wheels, 4.6L SOHC SEFI V8 ENGINE, ELECTRONIC 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMIS. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Aluminum Wheels Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Alarm, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: ELECTRONIC 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Lincoln Town Car Executive with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM81W1TY688966
Stock: 102183C2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,713 miles
$4,995
Jim Tidwell Ford - Kennesaw / Georgia
We are excited to offer this 1997 Lincoln Town Car. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lincoln Town Car Signature. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The Lincoln Town Car Signature will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM82W7VY743437
Stock: VY743437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 96,525 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Taxi
$16,995
Base Auto Sales - Las Cruces / New Mexico
THIS IS A VERY NICE VERY CLEAN STRETCH LIMOUSINE. INTERIOR IS SPOTLESS!!! IF YOU RE LOOKING FOR A LIMO YOU NEED TO SEE THIS ONE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM81W3VY724787
Stock: 840A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 999,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Pete Moore Chevrolet - Pensacola / Florida
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 1997 Lincoln Town Car? This is it. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Lincoln -- This Lincoln Town Car Executive speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lincoln Town Car Executive. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNLM81WXVY732272
Stock: P27517A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 95,347 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning - Array automatic climate control|Front airbags - dual|Cassette|Premium brand - JBL|Radio - AM/FM|ABS - 4-wheel|Power brakes|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cruise control|Memorized settings - driver seat|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|Power steering|Rearview mirror - auto-dimming|Steering wheel - tilt|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio|Clock|Exterior entry lights|Headlights - auto on/off|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - auto-dimming heated|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat power adjustments|Front seat type - split-bench|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat power adjustments|Upholstery - leather|Anti-theft system - alarm|Power door locks|Traction control|Air suspension - rear|Front spring type - coil|Front suspension classification - independent|Rear spring type - pneumatic|Rear suspension classification - solid live axle|Self leveling suspension|Wheel diameter - 16 inch|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows|Tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Lincoln Town Car Cartier.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNFM83WXWY719744
Stock: WY719744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 93,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Signature trim. Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats. Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. WHO WE ARE: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer in Southern Oregon. Please visit our website at www.lithiadodgeeugene.com. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNFM82W5WY708488
Stock: WY708488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 30,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***YES ONLY 30K ORIGINAL MILES, POWER SUNROOF....................................1999 LINCOLN TOWNCAR SIGNATURE PREMIUM LUXURY SEDAN, WHITE WITH A BLUE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOODGRAIN TRIM, HEATED POWER SEATS, AM/FM CASSETTE PLAYER, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82W6XY661756
Stock: MAX18542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 185,400 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,950
Lubke Chevrolet - Brady / Texas
White 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI Dual ExhaustYour Gateway to Savings, Always. Internet price exclusive to our online shoppers. Please print the internet price and present it to the sales team at time of purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W9XY674597
Stock: 4851B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2018
- 185,897 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,520
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Equipment</b> This unit is rear wheel drive. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in it is easy with the climate control system. This vehicle has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. Anti-lock brakes are standard on it. Relax on the road in this the Lincoln Town Car. This large car is great for more passenger room and comfort. The luggage space is sure to fit all your bags. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82WXXY628713
Stock: R4346A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 161,347 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
Norseman Motors - Detroit Lakes / Minnesota
The used 1999 LINCOLN Town Car in Detroit Lakes, MN is priced to sell. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 8 cylinder Graphite Blue Metallic car that gives drivers more control over the road.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W3XY648142
Stock: 6325C1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 132,514 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W3XY683800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$4,999$1,974 Below Market
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
*SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *20 SERVICE RECORDS*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, Town Car Signature Limited, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 SOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Ceramic White, Dove Leather. Ceramic White 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SOHCASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE.ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82W25Y651089
Stock: 5037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 135,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,500$2,058 Below Market
Wheeler Dealer - Acton / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82W35Y631076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,262 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,990$1,759 Below Market
Rhinelander Chevrolet Buick GMC - Rhinelander / Wisconsin
Tan 2004 Lincoln Town Car Ultimate RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SOHC Odometer is 1339 miles below market average! Contact Rhinelander Auto Center at 715-365-8100 for more information and to schedule your test drive with one of our NON-COMMISSION Based Sales Consultants.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Town Car Ultimate with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM83W14Y616007
Stock: K-4391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 133,534 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,991$1,297 Below Market
Platinum Motorsports - Hickory Hills / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W55Y619366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,900 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$4,995$1,401 Below Market
High Line Motors - Irvine / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM81W55Y632764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
