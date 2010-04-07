Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Town Car Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  • 1992 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1992 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    241,280 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1995 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
    used

    1995 Lincoln Town Car Cartier

    231,251 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,468

    Details
  • 1996 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1996 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    110,783 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 1997 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    1997 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    76,713 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    96,525 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Taxi

    $16,995

    Details
  • 1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1997 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    999,999 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1998 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
    used

    1998 Lincoln Town Car Cartier

    95,347 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 1998 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    1998 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    93,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    30,321 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    185,400 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    185,897 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,520

    Details
  • 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    161,347 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive
    used

    1999 Lincoln Town Car Executive

    132,514 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in White
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    110,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $4,999

    $1,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

    135,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $2,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lincoln Town Car Ultimate
    used

    2004 Lincoln Town Car Ultimate

    112,262 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,990

    $1,759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    133,534 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,991

    $1,297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature in Silver
    used

    2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature

    128,900 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $1,401 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Town Car searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Town Car
  4. Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Town Car

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Town Car
Overall Consumer Rating
4.719 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (32%)
Love this car
Razor,07/04/2010
Have had several big Ford products, 71 LTD, 77 LTD, 89 Town Car, now this. They are indestructible. Best engine-transmission combo available. Replaced rear air shocks with Strutmaster kit; HIGHLY recommended. Magnificent ride and handling. 22 mpg mostly city driving with limited S&G. Beautiful design, well cared for by previous owners. transmission overhaul at 140k; 5.0 engine rocks. Few problems now; headliner, one rust spot, some paint fade (my fault). Turns old enough to drink this fall but is a teetotaler regarding oil. 150k now, will likely double it with care and feeding. It might outlive me, and I wouldn't mind being buried in it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Town Car
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to