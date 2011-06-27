I have owned this car for five years. She is a strong good car and excellent at performance for that type of vehicle. I have had her customed by putting my own paint job on her. I didn't like the original silver/grey look (kinda meloncholy) the 5.0 is very very approiate for the STD model kickbutt passing gear and steady at 55 mph great milage for that size of car! I love the size of the interior (much better than my mom's Oldsmobile!) The trunk space is large enough to hold my toolbox and lots of backpacks (plus i like to lay in it during the summer nights) Although it's a Town Car it's really meant for the interstate.

