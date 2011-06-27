  1. Home
  Lincoln
  Lincoln Town Car
  Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car
  Review
1990 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The Town Car gets new sheetmetal. Rounded edges and aerodynamic shapes produce a car that looks much more modern than its predecessor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Lincoln Town Car.

5(68%)
4(32%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car
Razor,07/04/2010
Have had several big Ford products, 71 LTD, 77 LTD, 89 Town Car, now this. They are indestructible. Best engine-transmission combo available. Replaced rear air shocks with Strutmaster kit; HIGHLY recommended. Magnificent ride and handling. 22 mpg mostly city driving with limited S&G. Beautiful design, well cared for by previous owners. transmission overhaul at 140k; 5.0 engine rocks. Few problems now; headliner, one rust spot, some paint fade (my fault). Turns old enough to drink this fall but is a teetotaler regarding oil. 150k now, will likely double it with care and feeding. It might outlive me, and I wouldn't mind being buried in it.
TownCar1
TownCarOne,10/16/2008
I have owned this car for five years. She is a strong good car and excellent at performance for that type of vehicle. I have had her customed by putting my own paint job on her. I didn't like the original silver/grey look (kinda meloncholy) the 5.0 is very very approiate for the STD model kickbutt passing gear and steady at 55 mph great milage for that size of car! I love the size of the interior (much better than my mom's Oldsmobile!) The trunk space is large enough to hold my toolbox and lots of backpacks (plus i like to lay in it during the summer nights) Although it's a Town Car it's really meant for the interstate.
Great Car!
Timbo,07/24/2008
Bought my 1990 Town Car with 145,000 on it and just over 210,000 now. Starts every morning at 20 below or 110. Only issue was the window motors but a common issue. Just a great car. Owned 4 Caddys and they where junk! 5.0 gets 16 in town 23 on hiway. Good enough for me to be in a safe car. These car love miles! 200K is just getting broken in!
Tightest Ride I've Ever Owned
Pork Chop,12/12/2008
At first it wasn't my favorite body style, bought it because it was cheap. But boy, how it has grown on me! I'm known to own Fords and my favorite was a '77 LTD, but this one has definitely taken it's place, big time! The tires and Dayton wires add to fun of displaying it, and it is exceptionally clean. Couldn't have found a better car especially for the money I payed. Great investment!
See all 19 reviews of the 1990 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Lincoln Town Car

Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Cartier 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and Signature 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Lincoln Town Cars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Lincoln Town Car for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Lincoln Town Car.

Can't find a used 1990 Lincoln Town Cars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Town Car for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,535.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,765.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Town Car for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,606.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,499.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Lincoln Town Car?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

