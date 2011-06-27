  1. Home
2020 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Navigator
4.5
4 reviews
Interior selection

Butch, 03/23/2020
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

BEWARE of the Navigators interior, a light color interior seating can discolor from wearing blue jeans. The dealer will tell you its common with High Grade Leather however the purchasing department will tell you before they order a light interior the Manufacturer warns them seating may discolor. IMPORTANT the SALESPERSON will say nothing about that.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Navigator L for the win!

Amanda Rocha, 05/24/2020
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The extra room in the back is perfect for our family. Lots of room so we can load up for road trips! It is very comfortable and my favorite luxury feature are the massaging seats!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Car I've Owned

M Fox, 07/21/2020
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Incredibly well designed vehicle. Interior is extremely well done. Performs well on the road and I'm addicted to the massaging seats. My wife just got an Aviator as she liked my car so much. She's had Lexus cars for over 12 years so that says a lot. Highly recommend.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
my navigator

alex, 08/22/2020
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

great car,smooth, great power

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
