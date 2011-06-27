2020 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

Interior selection Butch , 03/23/2020 Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful BEWARE of the Navigators interior, a light color interior seating can discolor from wearing blue jeans. The dealer will tell you its common with High Grade Leather however the purchasing department will tell you before they order a light interior the Manufacturer warns them seating may discolor. IMPORTANT the SALESPERSON will say nothing about that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Navigator L for the win! Amanda Rocha , 05/24/2020 Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The extra room in the back is perfect for our family. Lots of room so we can load up for road trips! It is very comfortable and my favorite luxury feature are the massaging seats! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car I've Owned M Fox , 07/21/2020 Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Incredibly well designed vehicle. Interior is extremely well done. Performs well on the road and I'm addicted to the massaging seats. My wife just got an Aviator as she liked my car so much. She's had Lexus cars for over 12 years so that says a lot. Highly recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse