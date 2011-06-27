Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews
Nothing larger or smoother for the dollar
Versus the Cadillac, first you save $20K when optioned out off the dealers lot, that's quite a bit. Second, you can put the Lincoln in 2 wheel drive, giving you better gas mileage and a better ride. Third, you get an independent rear suspension, with the L, long wheel base, nothing rides smoother in this class, period. A Suburban rides like a base pick-up on a gravel road, my previous vehicle. Fourth, the seats don't need to be pulled out (third row). Not only are they roomier, the fold right into the floor. I am a large guy, the third seat is a pain to get out of a GM vehicle. My 5.4 drove over Colorado at 10K feet altitude with plenty of passing power. Love the truck @ 48,000 miles!
Costly
Be prepared to fork out cash for multiple items conveniently not covered by dealer or factory. Running boards will go out and that's a wallet flatener.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bang for your buck!
Go ahead and waste your money on a Chevy or Cadillac. Or be smart and by the Navigator! You will have to put money into a used truck so by spending less and getting the Navigator you will have more to spend to fix up your new used truck! Best to buy one that you can get an extended warranty. It's well worth it. Within the first year of owning this Navigator, I had to spend around 5000.00 in repairs after only putting on 4000.00 miles. It drives fantastic but it will cost you!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Expedition on steroids
Only complaint is the tech package and dash and the instruments are old looking like almost trying to be retro. The new version really didn't change anything except the controls and dash. Much nicer now. Not a deal killer as the car drives and rides great. It's comfortable and fits all the gear. Stereo is great, a/c and heated seats, all add to the likability. Only other caution I'd throw out is auto running boards. If you forget about them, you may walk in to them as they deploy and forget about them as they come out and bruise your shins.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car!!
I truly enjoy this car. It is beautiful,and extremely updated in technology.I would recommend it to anyone!!
Sponsored cars related to the Navigator
Related Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner