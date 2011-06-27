Estimated values
2004 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,040
|$4,529
|$5,322
|Clean
|$2,797
|$4,165
|$4,896
|Average
|$2,312
|$3,437
|$4,043
|Rough
|$1,827
|$2,708
|$3,190
Estimated values
2004 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,845
|$4,266
|$5,024
|Clean
|$2,618
|$3,923
|$4,622
|Average
|$2,164
|$3,237
|$3,817
|Rough
|$1,710
|$2,551
|$3,012
Estimated values
2004 Lincoln Navigator Luxury 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,800
|$4,290
|$5,085
|Clean
|$2,577
|$3,945
|$4,677
|Average
|$2,130
|$3,255
|$3,863
|Rough
|$1,683
|$2,566
|$3,048
Estimated values
2004 Lincoln Navigator Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$1,890
|$2,065
|Clean
|$1,433
|$1,738
|$1,900
|Average
|$1,185
|$1,434
|$1,569
|Rough
|$936
|$1,130
|$1,238