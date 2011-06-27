Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

Died already mricha02 , 06/06/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had this vehicle for about 6 months and it's been GREAT!! Until....all of the sudden I was riding down the street, the dash lights went dim and the truck died. It's been in the shop for a week and they still don't know what's wrong. Some sort of electrical problem. They've already replaced the battery and alternator. Not what I expected from a 50K vehicle! Thinking about going with Nissan's new fullsize SUV when it comes out. Report Abuse

besides all the glamour..DONT BUY..... shaw shiraz , 07/02/2010 20 of 23 people found this review helpful Oh lordy where to begin. Ignition coil problems. Electrical problems. Lincoln dealership cant even find out why the truck would suddenly cut off at traffic lights. Can't find why the car suddenly has a jark when accelerate. Power Windows very costly to fix (450). Have a lot of spare change cause you gonna spend a lot of money fixing this thing. Already have spent over 4000 and no end in sight. And ih yeah running board has a mind of its own, and did I forget suspension problems Report Abuse

DON'T BUY THIS VEHICLE! petedeb1 , 02/24/2013 12 of 15 people found this review helpful We have 89,000 miles on this vehicle and have taken excellent care of it over the years only to find out it needs about $5,000 work of engine repairs. It is ten years old so we have decided to trade it in on a new vehicle. We certainly expected to get more miles out of this vehicle than 89,000! Come on people, this is a high-end expensive vehicle and we only got 89,000 miles out of it. What a useless piece of junk! Report Abuse

Best Vehicle Ever sherry , 09/09/2009 9 of 11 people found this review helpful My Navigator is the best vehicle I have ever owned! I have had at least one of each major American made car and this is by far the only one that stands out positively. I have never regretted getting it like i did with the others.It is an awesome vehicle! Report Abuse