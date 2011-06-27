Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Great milage xeroblu , 05/01/2014 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Ive had some premium cars in my life and I've never received so many complements on this ride by all age groups. In its reserve trim with the upgraded wheels and roof it looks slick. The car was a first year production run and if you recall Lincoln had production problems with the MKZ meeting quality standards holding up release several months. Its said Maulally then CEO of Ford was ready to scrap the brand because of it. I say this because the car has interior issues. Ive had several panels fall off, and squeaks and rattles have been a chore for me and my Lincoln dealership to iron out. That said, Ive driven the new ones and I'm confident all those issues have been resolved so buying a new Lincoln is a safe choice and a wise one if you like the look. In fact the new hybrids have been re worked and tuned to use more EV than my 2014 resulting in a quieter more buttoned up ride. Huge strides have been made in the material quality from my 2014 to the current 2016's in leather and interior panels. All that said I'm planning on leasing a new continental when this lease is up. Lincoln has won me over in their customer service. Beats BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Lexus hands down. Lincoln picks up the car for service leaving me with a Lincoln loaner returning my car where ever I am. Essentially you never have to see the dealership for service and if you buy Black Label you just never need to go to the dealer even to purchase. No one else does this and it does make a difference. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Glad I got it driver130 , 03/29/2014 I almost brought a Cadillac until I saw that Lincoln Hybrid was the same price as the non Hyb. I have this car three months and it is comfortable, fun to drive looks good too. The electronics are not at all confusing as some pro reviewers have suggested, nor does it make noise when converting to gas from battery. Study the manual a bit and the electronics will become intuitive. The extra space provided by push button gears and no shift handle is awesome. I have compared this to friends' BMW and Benz and the Lincoln actually has some better features. The audio system being one. THX audio rocks. Crisp and clear sound.

MKZ Hybrid warpaint1 , 12/19/2013 I love the exterior styling on the MKZ and the lines of the vehicle are beautful. I love the look and feel of the handling. The fit and finish is amazing and the sound quility is the best. The ride is what I expected it to be excellent. Sure there are more expensive vehicles out there but I think Lincoln has come a long way with the design and build of the new MKZ.

Luxury Sedan for Grownups randygrenier , 11/21/2013 I previously owned a Cadillac CTS, but I like the MKZ Hybrid much more. I'm glad someone finally recognizes there is a market for this kind of car. I respect that others want high-performance road racing cars, but I prefer a quiet, posh ride. The technology is unbelievable. The reviewers mention the computerized continually adjusting dampening system, but they don't mention that it "learns" along with brakes, acceleration, you driving habits, and road conditions to improve over time. The cabin tech is out of this world--not enough space here to even begin.