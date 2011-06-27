Estimated values
2008 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,768
|$3,780
|$4,356
|Clean
|$2,513
|$3,429
|$3,942
|Average
|$2,004
|$2,726
|$3,116
|Rough
|$1,494
|$2,024
|$2,289
Estimated values
2008 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,612
|$3,625
|$4,199
|Clean
|$2,372
|$3,288
|$3,800
|Average
|$1,891
|$2,614
|$3,003
|Rough
|$1,411
|$1,940
|$2,207