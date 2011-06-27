Estimated values
1995 Buick Roadmaster Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$575
|$1,307
|$1,683
|Clean
|$506
|$1,154
|$1,491
|Average
|$369
|$849
|$1,107
|Rough
|$232
|$543
|$722
Estimated values
1995 Buick Roadmaster Estate 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$575
|$1,307
|$1,683
|Clean
|$506
|$1,154
|$1,491
|Average
|$369
|$849
|$1,107
|Rough
|$232
|$543
|$722
Estimated values
1995 Buick Roadmaster 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$688
|$1,345
|$1,683
|Clean
|$606
|$1,188
|$1,491
|Average
|$442
|$873
|$1,107
|Rough
|$278
|$559
|$722