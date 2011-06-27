  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet S-10 Value

Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,712$3,627$4,659
Clean$1,536$3,254$4,180
Average$1,184$2,508$3,221
Rough$832$1,762$2,262
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,054$3,101$3,666
Clean$1,843$2,782$3,289
Average$1,420$2,144$2,534
Rough$998$1,507$1,780
2000 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,608$2,521$3,013
Clean$1,443$2,262$2,703
Average$1,112$1,743$2,083
Rough$782$1,225$1,463
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,185$4,183$5,260
Clean$1,961$3,753$4,719
Average$1,512$2,893$3,637
Rough$1,062$2,033$2,554
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS Wide Stance 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,504$4,324$5,306
Clean$2,246$3,879$4,760
Average$1,732$2,990$3,668
Rough$1,217$2,101$2,576
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,873$2,812$3,319
Clean$1,680$2,523$2,978
Average$1,295$1,945$2,295
Rough$910$1,367$1,612
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,300$2,102$2,536
Clean$1,166$1,886$2,275
Average$899$1,454$1,753
Rough$632$1,021$1,231
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,727$3,918$5,100
Clean$1,550$3,515$4,576
Average$1,195$2,710$3,526
Rough$840$1,904$2,476
2000 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,742$3,714$4,778
Clean$1,563$3,332$4,286
Average$1,205$2,568$3,303
Rough$847$1,805$2,320
2000 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,222$1,699$1,956
Clean$1,096$1,524$1,755
Average$845$1,175$1,352
Rough$594$825$950
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,635$2,521$3,000
Clean$1,467$2,262$2,691
Average$1,131$1,743$2,074
Rough$795$1,225$1,457
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,462$3,133$4,035
Clean$1,311$2,811$3,619
Average$1,011$2,167$2,789
Rough$711$1,522$1,959
2000 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,523$2,701$3,337
Clean$1,367$2,423$2,994
Average$1,054$1,868$2,307
Rough$741$1,312$1,620
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,392$2,354$2,875
Clean$1,249$2,112$2,579
Average$963$1,628$1,987
Rough$677$1,144$1,396
2000 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,328$2,037$2,421
Clean$1,191$1,828$2,172
Average$918$1,409$1,674
Rough$646$990$1,176
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,970$4,088$5,230
Clean$1,767$3,668$4,692
Average$1,363$2,827$3,616
Rough$958$1,986$2,539
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,165$4,516$5,784
Clean$1,943$4,051$5,189
Average$1,498$3,123$3,999
Rough$1,053$2,194$2,808
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,739$3,004$3,688
Clean$1,560$2,696$3,309
Average$1,203$2,078$2,550
Rough$845$1,460$1,791
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Chevrolet S-10 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,262 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet S-10 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,262 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Chevrolet S-10, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,443 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,262 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Chevrolet S-10. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Chevrolet S-10 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Chevrolet S-10 ranges from $782 to $3,013, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Chevrolet S-10 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.