Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,712
|$3,627
|$4,659
|Clean
|$1,536
|$3,254
|$4,180
|Average
|$1,184
|$2,508
|$3,221
|Rough
|$832
|$1,762
|$2,262
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,608
|$2,521
|$3,013
|Clean
|$1,443
|$2,262
|$2,703
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,743
|$2,083
|Rough
|$782
|$1,225
|$1,463
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,185
|$4,183
|$5,260
|Clean
|$1,961
|$3,753
|$4,719
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,893
|$3,637
|Rough
|$1,062
|$2,033
|$2,554
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS Wide Stance 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,504
|$4,324
|$5,306
|Clean
|$2,246
|$3,879
|$4,760
|Average
|$1,732
|$2,990
|$3,668
|Rough
|$1,217
|$2,101
|$2,576
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS Xtreme 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,873
|$2,812
|$3,319
|Clean
|$1,680
|$2,523
|$2,978
|Average
|$1,295
|$1,945
|$2,295
|Rough
|$910
|$1,367
|$1,612
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,727
|$3,918
|$5,100
|Clean
|$1,550
|$3,515
|$4,576
|Average
|$1,195
|$2,710
|$3,526
|Rough
|$840
|$1,904
|$2,476
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,742
|$3,714
|$4,778
|Clean
|$1,563
|$3,332
|$4,286
|Average
|$1,205
|$2,568
|$3,303
|Rough
|$847
|$1,805
|$2,320
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$1,699
|$1,956
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,524
|$1,755
|Average
|$845
|$1,175
|$1,352
|Rough
|$594
|$825
|$950
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$3,133
|$4,035
|Clean
|$1,311
|$2,811
|$3,619
|Average
|$1,011
|$2,167
|$2,789
|Rough
|$711
|$1,522
|$1,959
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$2,701
|$3,337
|Clean
|$1,367
|$2,423
|$2,994
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,868
|$2,307
|Rough
|$741
|$1,312
|$1,620
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$2,354
|$2,875
|Clean
|$1,249
|$2,112
|$2,579
|Average
|$963
|$1,628
|$1,987
|Rough
|$677
|$1,144
|$1,396
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,328
|$2,037
|$2,421
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,828
|$2,172
|Average
|$918
|$1,409
|$1,674
|Rough
|$646
|$990
|$1,176
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,970
|$4,088
|$5,230
|Clean
|$1,767
|$3,668
|$4,692
|Average
|$1,363
|$2,827
|$3,616
|Rough
|$958
|$1,986
|$2,539
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$4,516
|$5,784
|Clean
|$1,943
|$4,051
|$5,189
|Average
|$1,498
|$3,123
|$3,999
|Rough
|$1,053
|$2,194
|$2,808
