Estimated values
2015 Lexus RX 350 Crafted Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,472
|$25,949
|$28,421
|Clean
|$22,716
|$25,099
|$27,450
|Average
|$21,205
|$23,400
|$25,509
|Rough
|$19,694
|$21,701
|$23,568
Estimated values
2015 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,989
|$21,128
|$23,262
|Clean
|$18,377
|$20,437
|$22,467
|Average
|$17,155
|$19,053
|$20,879
|Rough
|$15,932
|$17,669
|$19,290
Estimated values
2015 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,449
|$21,670
|$23,884
|Clean
|$18,823
|$20,961
|$23,068
|Average
|$17,571
|$19,542
|$21,437
|Rough
|$16,319
|$18,123
|$19,806
Estimated values
2015 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,913
|$25,306
|$27,695
|Clean
|$22,175
|$24,477
|$26,749
|Average
|$20,700
|$22,820
|$24,858
|Rough
|$19,225
|$21,163
|$22,967