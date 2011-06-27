  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKS
  4. Used 2012 Lincoln MKS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Lincoln MKS Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 MKS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,390
See MKS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,390
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,390
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Equipment Group 102Ayes
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,390
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
THX premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,390
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and chrome trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,390
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Collision Mitigation and Brake Supportyes
Smoker's Pack w/Ash/Coin Cupyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,390
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,390
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" Bright Machined/Painted Cast Aluminum 10-Spoke Wheelyes
20" Polished Cast Aluminum 11-Spoke Wheelyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Front track64.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4305 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height61.6 in.
EPA interior volume124.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Silver Diamond Premium Coat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cinnamon Metallic
  • Crystal Champagne Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Black
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Light Camel, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,390
P235/55R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,390
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,390
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See MKS Inventory

Related Used 2012 Lincoln MKS Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles