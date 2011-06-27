  1. Home
1996 Lincoln Mark VIII Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since 1984, Lincoln designers have been suffering an internal struggle about the Mark. They've been non-committal about its role in the marketplace, and have been trying to decide if creating a stunning, radical new car will alienate 'traditional' Lincoln buyers. The 1984 Mark VII had a hint of greatness, but was saddled with lots of chrome and the vestigial rear tire hump. By the end of the Mark VII's run, it had gained more supportive seats, the 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT, and an optional sport suspension. A monochrome look was available on the LSC, and the popularity of that trim level should have given the boys in Dearborn a clue. The Mark VII was a pretty good luxo-sport coupe before its demise in 1992, but the sheetmetal definitely needed an update.

The Mark VIII bowed in 1993, sporting an outstanding drivetrain and a radical new look. Unfortunately, the chrome remained, the tire hump was still affixed to the rear end, and the popular LSC model was canceled. Hmmm...still struggling.

The Mark VIII is huge. Long front and rear overhangs contribute to the overall length, and parking this beast can be a chore. The styling is a sore point with us, but in certain dark hues, the Mark looks OK. If you're nuts over the styling, then chances are you'll like the rest of the Mark VIII.

We like Ford's modular 4.6-liter DOHC V8. It's perfectly mated to this big coupe, and goes a long way toward selling us on the car. The interior, like the exterior, is another love/hate design study, and our staff seems evenly split on the dashboard layout. Some find it reminiscent of Honda's Prelude and wish for a version of the Mercury Cougar's outstanding wraparound cockpit, others find the Mark just fine as it is. Some controls and displays have been reworked since 1993, and fake wood has been affixed to the center console to provide some warmth to the techno-industrial interior ambiance.

This year, the sporty, monochromatic LSC model returns to the lineup after a short stint as a limited-edition in 1995. Also new is a Touring Package, a 75th Diamond Anniversary Edition, a standard rear seat center armrest, and eight new colors. Under the skin, the Mark VIII is unbeatable, and we think that buyers who like the styling of the Mark VIII will enjoy this quick, competent luxury coupe for many years to come.

1996 Highlights

Last year's limited-edition LSC model goes full-time for 1996. Eight new colors are available, and borderless floor mats debut. A Touring Package and 75th Diamond Anniversary model are offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Lincoln Mark VIII.

5(75%)
4(21%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Car
luvthiscar,11/26/2010
This car is already over 13 years old and still kicks the snot out of 80 percent of the new cars on the road today. Why Lincoln stopped making these Ill never know, this is my 5th one. The people who own these cars NEVER get rid of them. Still looks modern 14 years later. If you get a chance to own one of these you will see to, and never get rid of it.
My second Mark, these are great cars
mmtphoto,03/18/2008
Quick with a 4.6 DOHC all aluminum, and with mods like exhaust work, different rearratio with limited slip, air intake mods this is a low 14 second car, and there is virtually nothing on the road that can roll with it. It handles great expecially for a big car, and is beautiful with lots of style and design innovations. Air ride is nice but not dependable-you have to figure on replacing components every 6 to 8 years. Headlights are a joke, but HID kits on ebay cost $77 and are simple to install, so that problem is history now. Still able to get parts, but the 96 is the most unique and rare, so this'll be an issue one day. I will always have one-great car!
I love this car!
Sassy,08/07/2006
Decent mileage for what it is, 22-24MPG on average. If you like to feel the road and enjoy driving without being in a true 2-seater - this is the car! I've had mine almost 10-years now; just turned 70,000. It's been super reliable - did have to replace a headlight - not cheap! The Toreador Red Clearcoat, chrome wheels, and moon roof make it a real head-turner. She sure doesn't look her age and gets compliments almost daily. I prefer its tight, somewhat stiff ride to the mushy rides of the Town Car and Cadillacs - I feel like I'm in a "grown-up" Corvette (which I drove for a few years). Just wish they still made these cars - can you tell I'm really attached? A joy to drive!
Nice Car!
ROCK,03/04/2006
The LSC is outstanding. For a 10 year old car with over 100,000 miles on it, the car drives like new. All of the bells and whistles, and there are many, operate perfectly. I still think the body shape is still simply stunning. Plenty of power and great handling for a car of this weight. The LSC model produces an extra 10 horsepower. Because this car was Fords best thing to roll off the assembly line, I predict it will someday be a classic. It is a true personal American muscle car.
See all 24 reviews of the 1996 Lincoln Mark VIII
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1996 Lincoln Mark VIII features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
