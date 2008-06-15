5 star reviews: 73 %

4 star reviews: 17 %

3 star reviews: 10 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 41 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, I love my LSC!

LSCGODDESS98 , 04/10/2010

Hello everyone, people everywhere who have this car and participate on the online forums for this car knows of me. But for those who don't, I'm ginamarie. I proudly own my 98 Lincoln mark 8 lsc se, I had gotten this car as'a birthday gift from hubs, when I realized it was time to buy something a little more reliable- boy was I right and got exactly what I wanted, blkonblk, moon, low miles got her at 50k and she still going strong at a little over 174k. Like every car with miles you have your leaks and squeaks. As long as you keep your oils changed and up to the min on necessary repairs I know my lsc will go for many more miles.

4.875 out of 5 stars, where to get spare parts

98 collector's Editi , 03/12/2010

I too love this car, as someone who's had many cars in my life time this one has been the most fun to drive and I also get many complements from other drivers. For anybody out there who's needing any spare parts theirs a Bone yard in central Florida called Rienharts" they have many of the parts you will ever need plus they will ship it overnight if you wish. my rear center tail light went out a few years ago and they were very helpful, I was surprised who easy it was to install myself in about one hour. I hope this info will help all of you "mark" lovers like myself.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Love this car, after ten years...

Dori , 06/15/2008

It is a classic style that everyone likes and fun to drive. Only major repairs were front ti-rods replaced and finding replacement HID Headlamps which Ford is no longer manufacturing and none to be found. Had to spend $650 for a headlamp retrofit kit, plus $250 labor to have headlights that work. Difficult to find certain parts since Ford no longer makes this vehicle. Shame on Ford!

5 out of 5 stars, Best Car I've Ever Owned!

Darla L , 06/25/2010

Wow!! What a Car. From the moment I drove the car at the dealership, I told my husband, "This is a Hot Rod Lincoln and I want it!" Of course I never thought that I would own one, but bought it brand new 3 months later. We absolutely LOVED THE CAR! Ride is excellent, performance is unbelievable, and the car is absolutely BEAUTIFUL! To this day June 2010 when I drive this car I get compliments on it. It is the Bright Toreador Red Tinted Clear coat Metallic and when clean looks still looks like a million bucks. I love this car, but replacement parts are hard to find so as I sit here today I'm having to sell the car. Believe me the tears will be coming. By far the BEST Car I've ever owned.

Write a review

See all 41 reviews