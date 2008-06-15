Used 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII
- Creamy V8 powertrain. Great stereo.
- Looks like a resident of Sea World. Star Trek interior.
Vehicle overview
Since 1984, Lincoln designers have been suffering an internal struggle over the Mark. They've been noncommittal about its role in the marketplace, and have been trying to decide if creating a stunning, radical new car will alienate traditional Lincoln buyers. The 1984 Mark VII had a hint of greatness, but was saddled with lots of chrome and the vestigial rear tire hump. By the end of the Mark VII's run, it had gained more supportive seats, the 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT, and an optional sport suspension. A monochrome look was available on the LSC and the popularity of that trim level should have given the boys in Dearborn a clue. The Mark VII was a pretty good luxo-sport coupe before its demise in 1992, but the sheetmetal definitely needed an update.
The Mark VIII bowed in 1993, sporting an outstanding drivetrain and a radical new look. Unfortunately, the chrome remained, the tire hump was still affixed to the rear end, and the popular LSC model was canceled. Hmmm...Still struggling. Last year, the Mark VIII was redesigned, sporting more lights than the Flamingo Hilton. The front and rear were also restyled, but there still isn't a real direction for this car. Is it a great big sports car? A two-door limo? A Ford Tunderbird with lots of chrome? No one seems to be sure.
We like Ford's modular 4.6-liter DOHC V8. It's perfectly mated to this big coupe, and goes a long way toward selling us on the car. The interior, like the exterior, is another love/hate design study, and our staff seems evenly split on the dashboard layout. Some find it reminiscent of the previous-generation Honda Prelude and wish for a version of the Lexus SC400's outstanding wraparound cockpit, others find the Mark just fine as it is. Some controls and displays have been reworked a few times since 1993, and fake wood has been affixed to the center console to provide some warmth to the techno-industrial interior ambiance.
Under the skin, the Mark VIII is unbeatable, and we think that buyers who like the styling of the Mark VIII will enjoy this quick, competent luxury coupe for many years to come. They better act fast, though, due to poor sales the Mark's days are numbered. Model year 1998 might be the last chance to get one.
Consumer reviews
Hello everyone, people everywhere who have this car and participate on the online forums for this car knows of me. But for those who don't, I'm ginamarie. I proudly own my 98 Lincoln mark 8 lsc se, I had gotten this car as'a birthday gift from hubs, when I realized it was time to buy something a little more reliable- boy was I right and got exactly what I wanted, blkonblk, moon, low miles got her at 50k and she still going strong at a little over 174k. Like every car with miles you have your leaks and squeaks. As long as you keep your oils changed and up to the min on necessary repairs I know my lsc will go for many more miles.
I too love this car, as someone who's had many cars in my life time this one has been the most fun to drive and I also get many complements from other drivers. For anybody out there who's needing any spare parts theirs a Bone yard in central Florida called Rienharts" they have many of the parts you will ever need plus they will ship it overnight if you wish. my rear center tail light went out a few years ago and they were very helpful, I was surprised who easy it was to install myself in about one hour. I hope this info will help all of you "mark" lovers like myself.
It is a classic style that everyone likes and fun to drive. Only major repairs were front ti-rods replaced and finding replacement HID Headlamps which Ford is no longer manufacturing and none to be found. Had to spend $650 for a headlamp retrofit kit, plus $250 labor to have headlights that work. Difficult to find certain parts since Ford no longer makes this vehicle. Shame on Ford!
Wow!! What a Car. From the moment I drove the car at the dealership, I told my husband, "This is a Hot Rod Lincoln and I want it!" Of course I never thought that I would own one, but bought it brand new 3 months later. We absolutely LOVED THE CAR! Ride is excellent, performance is unbelievable, and the car is absolutely BEAUTIFUL! To this day June 2010 when I drive this car I get compliments on it. It is the Bright Toreador Red Tinted Clear coat Metallic and when clean looks still looks like a million bucks. I love this car, but replacement parts are hard to find so as I sit here today I'm having to sell the car. Believe me the tears will be coming. By far the BEST Car I've ever owned.
|LSC 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|290 hp @ 5750 rpm
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 5750 rpm
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII is the 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 Mark VIII 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 Mark VIII.
