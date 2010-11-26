Used 1996 Lincoln Mark VIII for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 2,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Mark VIII searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Mark VIII
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Mark VIII
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.724 Reviews
Report abuse
luvthiscar,11/26/2010
This car is already over 13 years old and still kicks the snot out of 80 percent of the new cars on the road today. Why Lincoln stopped making these Ill never know, this is my 5th one. The people who own these cars NEVER get rid of them. Still looks modern 14 years later. If you get a chance to own one of these you will see to, and never get rid of it.