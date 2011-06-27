  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Mark VII
  4. Used 1991 Lincoln Mark VII
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1991 Lincoln Mark VII Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Lincoln Mark VII for Sale
List Price Estimate
$659 - $1,590
Used Mark VII for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No significant changes to the Mark VII.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Lincoln Mark VII.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Greatest LSC ever!!!
Mike2879,05/06/2002
Bought this car new put a ton of miles on it still have it ..a special edition, great car every where it goes always attracts attention. Looks better than 97 % of new cars with the finish on this bad boy. LSC forever.
Looks are Deceiving
kcrensh,08/06/2002
The cruise control went out within the first year of ownership. The next item was a tie rod end which was still covered under the warranty. At 67,000 miles, the transmission had to be overhauled. Also about the same time, the alternator had to be replaced. At 110,000 miles, the automatic door locking system had to be rebuilt. Over the last two years, the airconditioning system has cost me $600.00. More recent repairs have involved replacing the water pump and a leaky power steering line, and replacing both front end tie rod ends. Note that front end alignments are a regular expense since it chews up tires.
5th mk vii
sqeez,04/29/2009
bought used and have had very few problems,car is rock solid-and no leaks or rattles, i have yet to align any of the marks i have owned (5), no tire wear whatsoever!great road cruiser it gets 24 mpg at 70 mph. i hate where they placed the fog light switch!
Love My Car
jhamaker,05/30/2009
I love this car. I bought it in 2002 with 100,000 miles. I now have abour 120,000 miles. The things I love are the exterior styling, the road handling, the look I get from anyone that sees it. It is a black Special Edition LSC. It has the best stereo I have ever heard. It does not have a smooth ride, it has a badass ride!! I have had to do a little maintenance (it has 120,000 miles) but the motor and transmission is good. Most of the work has been brakes, shocks, air conditioner, relatively minor things. I consider it to be the least expensive vehicle I have ever owned, given the low maintenance expense. This is a fine car!! I can't imagine how another would turn me on any more!!
See all 6 reviews of the 1991 Lincoln Mark VII
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Lincoln Mark VII features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Lincoln Mark VII

Used 1991 Lincoln Mark VII Overview

The Used 1991 Lincoln Mark VII is offered in the following submodels: Mark VII Coupe. Available styles include Bill Blass 2dr Coupe, and LSC 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Lincoln Mark VII?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Lincoln Mark VIIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Lincoln Mark VII for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Lincoln Mark VII.

Can't find a used 1991 Lincoln Mark VIIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Mark VII for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,590.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,388.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Mark VII for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,837.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,532.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Lincoln Mark VII?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Mark VII lease specials

Related Used 1991 Lincoln Mark VII info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles