I love this car. I bought it in 2002 with 100,000 miles. I now have abour 120,000 miles. The things I love are the exterior styling, the road handling, the look I get from anyone that sees it. It is a black Special Edition LSC. It has the best stereo I have ever heard. It does not have a smooth ride, it has a badass ride!! I have had to do a little maintenance (it has 120,000 miles) but the motor and transmission is good. Most of the work has been brakes, shocks, air conditioner, relatively minor things. I consider it to be the least expensive vehicle I have ever owned, given the low maintenance expense. This is a fine car!! I can't imagine how another would turn me on any more!!

