Consumer Rating
(30)
1995 Lincoln Mark VIII Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Lincoln Mark VIII for Sale
List Price Estimate
$959 - $2,059
Used Mark VIII for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Lincoln's premium touring coupe receives significant changes across the board. A new instrument panel houses a new stereo with larger buttons. A feature called retained accessory power makes an appearance on the Mark VIII, allowing passengers 10 seconds to close the window after the car is turned off.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Lincoln Mark VIII.

5(97%)
4(3%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1995 Mark VIII Black Beauty a Jem!
Gordon,01/02/2008
I purchased this car as a winter beater to drive to and from work, but never expected to fall in love with it! I have a number of Ford collector cars and have had pretty much everything American, Japanese, German etc. This car is bullet proof at 160,000 miles and untouched it will blow the doors off just about anything new on the road and give a good run to most anything else out there. It has an electronic power chip and cranks out about 350 horse but easy on gas. 50% black tint on glass, new stereo with original JBL system is excellent. I think I have another classic car on my hands!
Buy this sleeping beast
Eric McCarty,08/08/2007
I bought this car after owning over 9 Fords and a Lincoln Mark VII. This car has nothing but reliability, comfort, and power. Now has 120,000 miles and nothing but balljoints replaced by me at home. Chip, exhaust, and air system added for over 300 horsies. Will crack 2nd gear in an auto. Ma and Pa have a 1995 Z-28, my car will spank it. Me and the wife and kids take it on vacations with much comfort and little complaining. Awesome air conditioning, awsome MPG up to 28 MPG. Air ride system still original. Car has DVD player with JBL sound, sounds like you are in a theater. All of this for a car that I bought for 2300. Pearl paint not faded. Great power options.
Eat Your Heart Out Lexus Buyer
LieNIrons,07/15/2003
This car RULES. I have driven a newer Lexus costing five or six times as much as I paid for my used Lincoln. When I drive by a Lexus I laugh and say "You got cheated!" I have better acceleration, feul economy, seating comfort, handling, stereo system, trunk space, and luxury features. Okay, it doesn't have navigation (but I could add it). Chances are that my "old" Lincoln will still be blasting down the road long after your new Lexus is in the junkyard.
One very high performance car
One Owner,11/04/2003
Mark VIII 1993 to 98 LSC series. Same 1995 model holds stock vehicle land speed record of 183.2 MPH. Maintenance at 65,000 has been limited to battery and tires. Definately a road car with plenty of power and fun on the curves. Best looking in its class. Only one better, type two LSC with the newer body style. Last production year is 1998. Try one you will love it.
See all 30 reviews of the 1995 Lincoln Mark VIII
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Lincoln Mark VIII features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Lincoln Mark VIII

Used 1995 Lincoln Mark VIII Overview

The Used 1995 Lincoln Mark VIII is offered in the following submodels: Mark VIII Coupe. Available styles include LSC 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

