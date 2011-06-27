  1. Home
1997 Lincoln Mark VIII Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fast, Fast, Fast. Lots of neat doo-dads too.
  • Back seat is way too small, and the exterior styling is garish.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since 1984, Lincoln designers have been suffering an internal struggle about the Mark. They've been non-committal about its role in the marketplace, and have been trying to decide if creating a stunning, radical new car will alienate 'traditional' Lincoln buyers. The 1984 Mark VII had a hint of greatness, but was saddled with lots of chrome and the vestigial rear tire hump. By the end of the Mark VII's run, it had gained more supportive seats, the 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT, and an optional sport suspension. A monochrome look was available on the LSC, and the popularity of that trim level should have given the boys in Dearborn a clue. The Mark VII was a pretty good luxo-sport coupe before its demise in 1992, but the sheetmetal definitely needed an update.

The Mark VIII bowed in 1993, sporting an outstanding drivetrain and a radical new look. Unfortunately, the chrome remained, the tire hump was still affixed to the rear end, and the popular LSC model was canceled. Hmmm...still struggling. This year, the Mark VIII has been redesigned, now sporting more lights than the Flamingo Hilton. The front and rear ends have also been restyled, but there still doesn't seem to be a real direction for this car. Is it a great big sports car? A two-door limo? A Ford Tunderbird with lots of chrome? No one seems to be sure. Lincoln claims to have quieted the interior, but we liked it the way it was. What's the point of having that awesome engine if you can't hear it roar every now and again?

The Mark VIII is huge. Long front and rear overhangs contribute to the overall length, and parking this beast can be a chore. The styling is a sore point with us, but in certain dark hues, the Mark looks OK. If you're nuts over the styling, then chances are you'll like the rest of the Mark VIII.

We like Ford's modular 4.6-liter DOHC V8. It's perfectly mated to this big coupe, and goes a long way toward selling us on the car. The interior, like the exterior, is another love/hate design study, and our staff seems evenly split on the dashboard layout. Some find it reminiscent of Honda's Prelude and wish for a version of the Mercury Cougar's outstanding wraparound cockpit, others find the Mark just fine as it is. Some controls and displays have been reworked a few times since 1993, and fake wood has been affixed to the center console to provide some warmth to the techno-industrial interior ambiance.

Under the skin, the Mark VIII is unbeatable, and we think that buyers who like the styling of the Mark VIII will enjoy this quick, competent luxury coupe for many years to come.

1997 Highlights

Lincoln thoroughly updates this personal coupe, lighting the darn thing up like a Christmas tree in the process. The Mark now has high-intensity discharge front headlamps, cornering lamps, a neon rear applique and puddle lamps. Wow, you'll see this thing from miles away. The hood, grille and interior have also been slightly redesigned.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Spike
Angelsilhouette,08/18/2009
The rated fuel economy must be average city and highway. When I put it on cruise control at 45mph on the long stretch between Gulf Breeze and Ft. Walton the instant mpg was touching 40mpg. Cruising at ~70 on the highway usually gets me around 27mpg, lately, and the engine is barely ticking over 2000rpm to do so. I prefer my old 93 to my 97, though, it seemed to be assembled with a higher standard.
Luxury F-15 Fighter
Mark G.,06/30/2005
This car is an excellent blend of luxury, performance, great styling and looks (still turns heads after an 8 year run!!). Repairs are NOT cheap, but this is a fact of life with any luxury vehicle. If you want cheap, buy a Focus! I was able to buy a car in great shape, and not needing mechanical work.I owned a Mark VII from 1992-2002 and was familiar with the model. I have a moderate setup, and am pushing about 300-310 HP. Comfort, speed, and a great JBL sound system!Fiber optics inside are jet cockpit like.! I recommend the LSC for its' upgraded package of suspension and braking. Since it has been discontinued, I shall garage mine. One of Ford's better ideas for sure! Thank you Wixom!!
Good Car For The Cash
wdurning,10/05/2004
For the $9,200 I payed for my Lincoln I have a great car. I bought it used and did need to have the transmission ($1400) refurbished, the drivetrain ($500), and alternator ($250), other than that all has been routine maintenance. The car looks great, especially if you add some nice rims and tint the windows. The 290 horses under the hood really get the car moving. I reccommend this car to anyone who enjoys both luxury and performance, as I do.
Toreador Red
Aaron,02/21/2007
This vehicle is truly the high mark of American performance combined with luxurious pampering. The sleek styling of the exterior combined with the soft leather seats with the computerized status readout truly make this a unique automobile. The air-ride suspension truly does make you feel like you are floating at times. The car depreciated from $42,000 (new) to around $7000 (retail), easily making this luxury rocket a value to find. To me, the Mark VIII will always be the ultimate executive driving machine.
See all 29 reviews of the 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
