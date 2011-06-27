The Mark VIII is definitely not without flaws, however it is a really great car. It has never left me stranded, repairs and maintenance are very affordable and fuel mileage is reasonable for a RWD V-8 coupe. Update 7/4/16: I have ran into some needed repairs as of late, but that is to be expected on a 22 year old car. Still a great, reliable, comfortable car. Update 1/7/17: I have parted ways with the Lincoln because the repairs needed outweighed the use left in the vehicle. It served me well for 2 1/2 years. The reality of these cars is they are a luxury car and they are now old, as such things will start to break. If you are keeping one long term I recommend changing over to a coilover suspension as the air ride is very expensive to keep up. I also recommend the J mod for the transmission which will improve the life of the transmission as well as shift points. Also I recommend joining the Lincoln Vs. Cadillac forum and the Lincoln Mark VIII enthusiast community on facebook as they will provide much needed advice and point you towards parts which grow more and more scarce. I loved my Mark VIII and I continue to search for another.

