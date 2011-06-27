  1. Home
1994 Lincoln Mark VIII Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Chrome wheels are now an available option on the Mark VIII. There is a memory feature for the seats and outside mirrors.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dream car
caristo,11/30/2010
I've had two mark VIII's in my life. I haven't had a big problem with either car. I had a 97 Lsc and a 94. My 94 i picked up for a 1000 and i literally have not had to replace anything besides brakes and tires.
Great design
my1stmark,12/23/2004
This is my first Mark that I have purchased. I would suggest this car to anyone looking for performance, value, and sporty. There are some issues to contend with such as the terrible headlights that burn the reflective material inside the lights, and the cracking of the buttons on the climate control. The only other complaint is finding parts for this car. (Thanks eBay) Other than those issues, this car has been reliable, fun to drive, and depending on your driving habits can be quite fuel efficient. (I have seen 30 mpg on a long highway ride!) The air suspension makes this car ride like a foreign car, and the power is just incredible.
Hot Rod
Michael Draughn,12/24/2006
This was the Hot Rod of it day! Designed to compete with Lexus & Cadillac!! The Mark VIII is the best Lincoln made from 1993 thru 1998. It also has the 4 cam v8 which most police & State Patrol use! Great Car !!! Lincoln Should redesign & reproduce this auto!! Still getting 19+ mpg. A six speed tranny would help over the 4 speed! I wish I had a dozen of them!!
$1500 goes a long way
Nathan,01/01/2016
2dr Coupe
The Mark VIII is definitely not without flaws, however it is a really great car. It has never left me stranded, repairs and maintenance are very affordable and fuel mileage is reasonable for a RWD V-8 coupe. Update 7/4/16: I have ran into some needed repairs as of late, but that is to be expected on a 22 year old car. Still a great, reliable, comfortable car. Update 1/7/17: I have parted ways with the Lincoln because the repairs needed outweighed the use left in the vehicle. It served me well for 2 1/2 years. The reality of these cars is they are a luxury car and they are now old, as such things will start to break. If you are keeping one long term I recommend changing over to a coilover suspension as the air ride is very expensive to keep up. I also recommend the J mod for the transmission which will improve the life of the transmission as well as shift points. Also I recommend joining the Lincoln Vs. Cadillac forum and the Lincoln Mark VIII enthusiast community on facebook as they will provide much needed advice and point you towards parts which grow more and more scarce. I loved my Mark VIII and I continue to search for another.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
