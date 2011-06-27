Owned a 1972 Mark IV "Junk".. Later a Mark VII "Great !".. And then finally.. The Mark VIII .. And.. Here is my assement of the Mark VIII.. The Mark 8 is better than the 7 in every way except...... 3 Critical areas... Not sure how Lincoln Managed to do this.. But.. They did.. The Mark 7 has better seats, better headlights, and better Computer. The seats are the sad part since the Mark 8 handles better and the seats are not as good.. The Mark 7 has awesome seats !! The Mark 8 starting in 1997 also has better seats.. But... For the first 3 years of the Mark 8.. Well.. You can not see well at night and the computer functions are less, and the seats will not hold you in place .

