1993 Lincoln Mark VIII Review
Other years
Used Mark VIII for Sale
1993 Highlights
The Mark VIII debuts replacing the dated Mark VII. Based on the Thunderbird platform, the new Mark has a sportier feel than previous models. A twin-cam, 4.6-liter V8 produces 280 horsepower, and the transmission is an electronically controlled four-speed automatic.
Derek,08/22/2006
Car has 158,000 miles now. Engine still runs strong-car passes at will. Fuel economy in the city isn't great but will get 26mpg on the highway cruising at 80 mph with the climate control on maximum air. Sleek, fast and fun car to drive-especially on road trips. Transmission was rebuilt after 12 years with 130,000 miles. Front struts replaced at 115,000. A couple of batteries and a few sets of tires over the years but overall a very reliable car. Car is a 1993, with pearesant paint and every option available for the year. I may get another car one day but this one will never be sold or traded in my life time
Jim Bell,12/29/2008
This car was purchased with 46k miles. I needed a good interstate cruiser to go out of state 400 miles each way on weekends. The Mark 8 performs well to this day. It is my opinion that this particular car is the closest that the Americans have come to Mercedes Benz in all catagories except cost. The Mark 8 stickered for about 42K. The fact that you can pick up a well maintained one for about 5K makes it one of the best deals around. Special features are aluminum components in the rear suspension and a composite hood to reduce weight.
jason,07/30/2009
This vehicle I would classify as OK. Mileage is good for large car. Good power. Lots of mechanical issues though. Mine has 125K actual miles on it now. Air ride is junk and was replaced with aftermarket coil over system. Headlights are useless as a candle in a hurricane. AC needs recharging every 6 months. Lots of front suspension issues. Brakes stink for this heavy of a car. Had a '96 mark at one time and it was first with the HID headlights and one burned out after warranty and it cost me over $800 to replace it. Best thing ford did was put this car to rest.
cyoulater,03/26/2013
Owned a 1972 Mark IV "Junk".. Later a Mark VII "Great !".. And then finally.. The Mark VIII .. And.. Here is my assement of the Mark VIII.. The Mark 8 is better than the 7 in every way except...... 3 Critical areas... Not sure how Lincoln Managed to do this.. But.. They did.. The Mark 7 has better seats, better headlights, and better Computer. The seats are the sad part since the Mark 8 handles better and the seats are not as good.. The Mark 7 has awesome seats !! The Mark 8 starting in 1997 also has better seats.. But... For the first 3 years of the Mark 8.. Well.. You can not see well at night and the computer functions are less, and the seats will not hold you in place .
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 5500 rpm
Related Used 1993 Lincoln Mark VIII info
