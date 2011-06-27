This has been a great car , i had some work to do on it in the beginning since the previous owner let it sit for quite some time in cleveland weather. The Body is still in reMARKable condition and the interior has wear but has held together quite nicely. The air suspension was in great shape untill NTB broke it by lifting it and not heading my explicit instructions to turn OFF the air ride before lifting it, without them the stock compressor dryer and bags would still be in and great. I opt'd to keep the air ride for two reason, one NTB paid the replacement and two the air ride is part of what gives this car is smooth ride a eexcellent cornering for a car of its weight and age.

