1990 Lincoln Mark VII Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,844
Used Mark VII for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
The Mark VII receives a standard driver airbag. The LSC receives new wheels.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Lincoln Mark VII.
Most helpful consumer reviews
CueB,10/22/2008
My dad special ordered this car in 1990. I bought it from him in 1995 and have driven it for 13 years. With over 270,00 miles, the 5.0 engine is still strong as an ox, far surpasses the performance and torque of newer Lincolns. The ride is quiet, the interior is very comfortable. The engine has never required more than usual maintenance. Replaced transmission, but the ratios are pretty beefy to keep rpms low. The design is classic and still looks good. The only car that equaled the Mark VII was a 1985 Buick Riviera. By the way - the air shocks are not hard to replace if you know how to read the shop manual and can operate a jack!
Jimmy E.,08/18/2009
Love the ride, but switch out the front air bags with springs and performance control arm bushings instead of the original oem bushings. Transmission oil cooler and engine oil cooler and your good 2 go! "put it back on the assembly line"., we need more.
Megan,09/21/2005
This has been a great car , i had some work to do on it in the beginning since the previous owner let it sit for quite some time in cleveland weather. The Body is still in reMARKable condition and the interior has wear but has held together quite nicely. The air suspension was in great shape untill NTB broke it by lifting it and not heading my explicit instructions to turn OFF the air ride before lifting it, without them the stock compressor dryer and bags would still be in and great. I opt'd to keep the air ride for two reason, one NTB paid the replacement and two the air ride is part of what gives this car is smooth ride a eexcellent cornering for a car of its weight and age.
Scotamaging,08/01/2008
This is a rugged nimble powerhouse that delivers a nonstop ability at one's faintest touch. The car's appointments are to this day the apple of the industy's eye. Yet the car with all its horses deliver a whopping 22 miles per gallon at 55mph+
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Lincoln Mark VII features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Mark VII
Related Used 1990 Lincoln Mark VII info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator