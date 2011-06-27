  1. Home
1990 Lincoln Mark VII Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The Mark VII receives a standard driver airbag. The LSC receives new wheels.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perfect Car
CueB,10/22/2008
My dad special ordered this car in 1990. I bought it from him in 1995 and have driven it for 13 years. With over 270,00 miles, the 5.0 engine is still strong as an ox, far surpasses the performance and torque of newer Lincolns. The ride is quiet, the interior is very comfortable. The engine has never required more than usual maintenance. Replaced transmission, but the ratios are pretty beefy to keep rpms low. The design is classic and still looks good. The only car that equaled the Mark VII was a 1985 Buick Riviera. By the way - the air shocks are not hard to replace if you know how to read the shop manual and can operate a jack!
Breakfast Of Champions
Jimmy E.,08/18/2009
Love the ride, but switch out the front air bags with springs and performance control arm bushings instead of the original oem bushings. Transmission oil cooler and engine oil cooler and your good 2 go! "put it back on the assembly line"., we need more.
1989 Lincoln Mark VII
Megan,09/21/2005
This has been a great car , i had some work to do on it in the beginning since the previous owner let it sit for quite some time in cleveland weather. The Body is still in reMARKable condition and the interior has wear but has held together quite nicely. The air suspension was in great shape untill NTB broke it by lifting it and not heading my explicit instructions to turn OFF the air ride before lifting it, without them the stock compressor dryer and bags would still be in and great. I opt'd to keep the air ride for two reason, one NTB paid the replacement and two the air ride is part of what gives this car is smooth ride a eexcellent cornering for a car of its weight and age.
Drivers Dream
Scotamaging,08/01/2008
This is a rugged nimble powerhouse that delivers a nonstop ability at one's faintest touch. The car's appointments are to this day the apple of the industy's eye. Yet the car with all its horses deliver a whopping 22 miles per gallon at 55mph+
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Lincoln Mark VII Overview

The Used 1990 Lincoln Mark VII is offered in the following submodels: Mark VII Coupe. Available styles include Bill Blass 2dr Coupe, and LSC 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Lincoln Mark VII?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Lincoln Mark VIIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Lincoln Mark VII for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Lincoln Mark VII.

Can't find a used 1990 Lincoln Mark VIIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Mark VII for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,524.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,309.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Mark VII for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,542.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,003.

