1992 Lincoln Mark VII

1992 Lincoln Mark VII
Lincoln Mark VII years
1992
1991
1990
1992 Highlights

The final year for the Mark VII, changes are limited to minor alterations of the interior.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 40%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 5 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Special Edition Series
Mr. Bill,

1 owner. Car purchased to own last MarkVII body design before change. Black clear coat Ex.,Mocha Int. BBs handling cast aluminum wheels. Fixed cell phone. This automobile always turns heads. Like new. Kept in garage.

4.25 out of 5 stars, LSC SE Triple Black
Sam,

The last year of the Mark VII. Good performance and first class luxury.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Great car
Dragon1,

Only major mechanical problem was the water pump, which stopped working around 120,000 miles. Cost me $23 for a replacement at AutoZone. Mechanically identical to (I think) 89- 93 Mustang, so lots of interchangeable parts.

4.75 out of 5 stars, I love my Lincoln
trey,

I have had my Mark 7 for almost 3 years. Had to replace the water pump the second day I had it. Replaced the height sensor on the right front right rear air bag and compresson. Other than that I have had Mark all across the country from South Dakota to West Virginia and everywhere between. It's going to the grave with me.

LSC 2dr Coupe features & specs
LSC 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
Bill Blass 2dr Coupe features & specs
Bill Blass 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

