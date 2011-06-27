Estimated values
1993 Lincoln Continental Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$768
|$1,722
|$2,241
|Clean
|$684
|$1,538
|$2,001
|Average
|$516
|$1,170
|$1,522
|Rough
|$347
|$801
|$1,043
1993 Lincoln Continental Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$816
|$1,585
|$2,004
|Clean
|$727
|$1,415
|$1,789
|Average
|$548
|$1,076
|$1,361
|Rough
|$369
|$737
|$933