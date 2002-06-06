Used 1996 Lexus SC 400 for Sale Near Me
I have always liked the Lexus line-up of vehicles. Style, class, reliability and re-sale value all receive high marks from me. My family have owned several Lexus styles since 1990. My favorite to date is the SC 400. WOW, what a car. I would recommend ANY of the Lexus line-up....but save a few $$$'s and buy pre-owned. My 1996 SC 400 had an original MSRP of $56600. I bought it in 2001 with 80K for $15,500.....but it still feels, drives and smells as if it were new. Good luck finding the Lexus you will definitly fall in love with.