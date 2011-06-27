Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 450hL Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,315
|$45,527
|$47,042
|Clean
|$43,532
|$44,719
|$46,191
|Average
|$41,967
|$43,102
|$44,489
|Rough
|$40,403
|$41,484
|$42,786
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 450hL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,736
|$43,652
|$44,805
|Clean
|$41,981
|$42,877
|$43,994
|Average
|$40,472
|$41,326
|$42,372
|Rough
|$38,963
|$39,776
|$40,751