Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,879
|$3,520
|$4,351
|Clean
|$1,677
|$3,142
|$3,895
|Average
|$1,273
|$2,385
|$2,984
|Rough
|$868
|$1,627
|$2,072
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,618
|$2,729
|$3,289
|Clean
|$1,444
|$2,436
|$2,945
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,849
|$2,256
|Rough
|$747
|$1,262
|$1,566
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,618
|$3,163
|Clean
|$1,371
|$2,336
|$2,831
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,773
|$2,169
|Rough
|$710
|$1,210
|$1,506
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,746
|$3,272
|$4,044
|Clean
|$1,558
|$2,920
|$3,620
|Average
|$1,182
|$2,216
|$2,773
|Rough
|$806
|$1,512
|$1,926
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$2,374
|$2,870
|Clean
|$1,242
|$2,119
|$2,569
|Average
|$943
|$1,608
|$1,968
|Rough
|$643
|$1,098
|$1,367
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,576
|$2,615
|$3,137
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,334
|$2,808
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,772
|$2,151
|Rough
|$728
|$1,209
|$1,494
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,400
|$2,622
|$3,241
|Clean
|$1,249
|$2,340
|$2,901
|Average
|$948
|$1,776
|$2,222
|Rough
|$647
|$1,212
|$1,543
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,751
|$2,953
|$3,558
|Clean
|$1,563
|$2,635
|$3,185
|Average
|$1,186
|$2,000
|$2,440
|Rough
|$809
|$1,365
|$1,694
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,379
|$2,355
|$2,846
|Clean
|$1,231
|$2,102
|$2,547
|Average
|$934
|$1,595
|$1,951
|Rough
|$637
|$1,089
|$1,355
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,351
|$2,530
|$3,127
|Clean
|$1,205
|$2,258
|$2,799
|Average
|$915
|$1,714
|$2,144
|Rough
|$624
|$1,170
|$1,489
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,783
|$2,980
|$3,582
|Clean
|$1,591
|$2,660
|$3,207
|Average
|$1,208
|$2,019
|$2,456
|Rough
|$824
|$1,378
|$1,706
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$3,107
|$3,840
|Clean
|$1,481
|$2,773
|$3,438
|Average
|$1,123
|$2,105
|$2,634
|Rough
|$766
|$1,436
|$1,829
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,015
|$1,902
|$2,351
|Clean
|$906
|$1,697
|$2,104
|Average
|$688
|$1,288
|$1,612
|Rough
|$469
|$879
|$1,119
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,587
|$2,703
|$3,265
|Clean
|$1,416
|$2,413
|$2,923
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,831
|$2,239
|Rough
|$733
|$1,250
|$1,555
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,115
|$2,088
|$2,581
|Clean
|$995
|$1,864
|$2,310
|Average
|$755
|$1,415
|$1,770
|Rough
|$515
|$965
|$1,229
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,247
|$2,336
|$2,888
|Clean
|$1,113
|$2,084
|$2,585
|Average
|$845
|$1,582
|$1,980
|Rough
|$576
|$1,080
|$1,375
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$2,466
|$3,049
|Clean
|$1,175
|$2,201
|$2,729
|Average
|$892
|$1,671
|$2,091
|Rough
|$608
|$1,140
|$1,452
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$721
|$1,350
|$1,669
|Clean
|$644
|$1,205
|$1,494
|Average
|$488
|$915
|$1,144
|Rough
|$333
|$624
|$795
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,308
|$2,449
|$3,028
|Clean
|$1,167
|$2,186
|$2,711
|Average
|$886
|$1,659
|$2,077
|Rough
|$604
|$1,132
|$1,442
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,862
|$3,488
|$4,311
|Clean
|$1,662
|$3,113
|$3,860
|Average
|$1,261
|$2,363
|$2,956
|Rough
|$860
|$1,612
|$2,053