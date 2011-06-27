  1. Home
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,879$3,520$4,351
Clean$1,677$3,142$3,895
Average$1,273$2,385$2,984
Rough$868$1,627$2,072
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,618$2,729$3,289
Clean$1,444$2,436$2,945
Average$1,095$1,849$2,256
Rough$747$1,262$1,566
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,536$2,618$3,163
Clean$1,371$2,336$2,831
Average$1,040$1,773$2,169
Rough$710$1,210$1,506
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,746$3,272$4,044
Clean$1,558$2,920$3,620
Average$1,182$2,216$2,773
Rough$806$1,512$1,926
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,392$2,374$2,870
Clean$1,242$2,119$2,569
Average$943$1,608$1,968
Rough$643$1,098$1,367
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,576$2,615$3,137
Clean$1,407$2,334$2,808
Average$1,067$1,772$2,151
Rough$728$1,209$1,494
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,400$2,622$3,241
Clean$1,249$2,340$2,901
Average$948$1,776$2,222
Rough$647$1,212$1,543
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,751$2,953$3,558
Clean$1,563$2,635$3,185
Average$1,186$2,000$2,440
Rough$809$1,365$1,694
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,379$2,355$2,846
Clean$1,231$2,102$2,547
Average$934$1,595$1,951
Rough$637$1,089$1,355
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,351$2,530$3,127
Clean$1,205$2,258$2,799
Average$915$1,714$2,144
Rough$624$1,170$1,489
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,783$2,980$3,582
Clean$1,591$2,660$3,207
Average$1,208$2,019$2,456
Rough$824$1,378$1,706
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,659$3,107$3,840
Clean$1,481$2,773$3,438
Average$1,123$2,105$2,634
Rough$766$1,436$1,829
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,015$1,902$2,351
Clean$906$1,697$2,104
Average$688$1,288$1,612
Rough$469$879$1,119
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,587$2,703$3,265
Clean$1,416$2,413$2,923
Average$1,074$1,831$2,239
Rough$733$1,250$1,555
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,115$2,088$2,581
Clean$995$1,864$2,310
Average$755$1,415$1,770
Rough$515$965$1,229
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,247$2,336$2,888
Clean$1,113$2,084$2,585
Average$845$1,582$1,980
Rough$576$1,080$1,375
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,317$2,466$3,049
Clean$1,175$2,201$2,729
Average$892$1,671$2,091
Rough$608$1,140$1,452
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$721$1,350$1,669
Clean$644$1,205$1,494
Average$488$915$1,144
Rough$333$624$795
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,308$2,449$3,028
Clean$1,167$2,186$2,711
Average$886$1,659$2,077
Rough$604$1,132$1,442
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,862$3,488$4,311
Clean$1,662$3,113$3,860
Average$1,261$2,363$2,956
Rough$860$1,612$2,053
Sell my 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,864 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,864 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,864 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $515 to $2,581, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.