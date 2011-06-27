Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 Consumer Reviews
Oil cooler hose leak
I bought my 2009 a year ago in 2017. Had no problems with the car until a few weeks ago, the car started smoking and I managed to stop the car in my driveway to notice that the oil was leaking out. Towed to a mechanic and they said there was a pinhole in the oil cooler hose. Apparently this was a defect in Toyota's and Lexus vehicles and Toyota sent a letter out to fix this for free up until 2013. I wish I had known this. If you own this vehicle and have not had this replaces, I would recommend going to a mechanic to see if it still has the old rubber hose and get it replaced. I am lucky that the engine didn't get ruined.
I love my Lexus
I have a 2009 RX350. After driving Audi and BMW's for some time, I fell in love with the RX350. It is my daily commute car, the AWD is like Velcro in the snow and ice, and compares favorably with Audi's Quattro, which I still feel is probably the best AWD system there is. The RX has plenty of power (thank you again to the WI State Patrol officer for being so understanding), plenty of comfort and is ideal for long or short trips. Probably obvious, but make sure you use only synthetic oil. Mileage is good, performance is beyond solid for an SUV, it is a blast to drive, top end is very responsive and I have never lacked for acceleration when needed.
Nice Luxurious SUV-Strange Lack of Features
We got this car for an insane deal from a family member. Only issue is a rear hatch that sometimes has a mind of its own and closes right when it opens up in power mode. We have to open it manually every so often, especially in the cold. Otherwise it only has required oil changes and basic maintenance. It's really quick, smooth, refined, and luxurious. It's extremely quiet inside and the interior has nice materials. The seats have bad leg support-my legs hang off of the end of the drivers seat. Otherwise it's extremely nice. It does handle pretty bad, however, with a slightly tippy feeling and some of the worst steering of any car I've driven. It feels like a video game with no feedback and is scary in the rain especially. The car also lacks Bluetooth and USB or aux imports, which is unacceptable in a 2009 luxury car. Our former 2008 Mazda had these!
Buying a used 2009 lexus rx350
Recently bought a used lexus rx350 suv from a lexus dealership in santa monica ca. The price of the car was about 9998.00 before taxes. Thought i did enough research for it before i bought it but i was mistaken. but I didn't take into consideration of dealing with the excitement of buying a car and a high pressure salesmen hovering around me. Those things really get into the way when you buy a used car. First off when i checked engine oil it was clean. Which is a good sign. Then i check the transmission oil and it was very dirty and unclean looking. First bad sign. Then checked the engine air filter which was brand new. Good sign. But forgot to check the cabin air filter. Which i found out later had never been changed... ever, which is a bad sign for maintenance from the owners. The salesmen didn't want me to touch this stuff but i did it anyways. On the test ride i missed several things...the air conditioning system was weak. The ride was bouncy. These missed items didn't come out til later after the driving the car for several hours. Knew i had to buy expensive struts for it and the air conditioning system was getting weaker and weaker as i drove it. Thought i was in for a very expensive air conditioning service. When i finally inspected the cabin air filter which was in the glove box i discovered that the filter was piled up high with every type of debris on it. Not sure how the air conditioning system even worked. Changing it out solved the problem and hopefully it didn't damage the system elsewhere. But it is blowing hard and strong for now. As for the struts will have to buy some kyb shocks over ebay and have someone install them for me. Kyb struts seems to be the choice for japanese cars. Other things i missed. I looked at the radiator fluid when i opened the radiator cap and it was brown which means rust...another bad sign. In the process of cleaning and flushing that right now...but is a long process of emptying the radiator...putting chemicals in it and flushing again and again then putting the right type of coolant that toyota uses. Also in the process of changing the trans fluid, another long process because toyota takes a special trans fluid. And the bolts are hard to get to for the transmission pan and all those bolts. But the list goes on. Checked for leaks underneath it and there was no leaks which is a good sign. But when i got home i noticed there was leaking oil underneath the car. Not sure if they put some of that space age stuff in the trans or engine to stop the leak temporary...but will have to deal with that problem later. So there you have it...what not to do when you buy a used car. I should have walked away when i saw that dirty trans oil and that brown rusted looking coolant in the radiator but i didn't. And i should have known by the carfax that had 6 service records of just engine oil changes only...just not good enough. Hopefully i can get all these thing sorted out because the vehicle is very clean inside and out. Also the thieves hit the car last nite. They wanted the covers for the roof rack it has. They just pop off at the ends of the roof rack and are easy to steal. Someone must have stole theirs and now they are returning the favor on me. Also those little roof rack covers that hide the bolts are about $50.00 bucks apiece.
new rx 350
1) Navigation system, with adaptive headlights, and rear camera not worth the purchase. Save money by buying a Garmin and jawbone, which work and outperform, what is on the Lexus. Lexus needs to rethink and engineer the technology with the thought in mind that less is more! 2) Lexus reliability is reason for purchase/lease and the appointments which come with the automobile are very nice. 3) Outstanding service with loaner car is a plus as well.
