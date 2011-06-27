Estimated values
2018 Lexus RC 300 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,360
|$33,258
|$36,541
|Clean
|$29,563
|$32,388
|$35,585
|Average
|$27,968
|$30,648
|$33,673
|Rough
|$26,372
|$28,908
|$31,760
Estimated values
2018 Lexus RC 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,854
|$31,312
|$34,099
|Clean
|$28,096
|$30,493
|$33,207
|Average
|$26,580
|$28,855
|$31,422
|Rough
|$25,063
|$27,217
|$29,638