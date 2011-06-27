Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,171
|$8,350
|$10,074
|Clean
|$5,838
|$7,891
|$9,494
|Average
|$5,171
|$6,974
|$8,334
|Rough
|$4,504
|$6,056
|$7,173
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,347
|$8,516
|$10,234
|Clean
|$6,004
|$8,048
|$9,645
|Average
|$5,318
|$7,112
|$8,466
|Rough
|$4,632
|$6,176
|$7,287
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,734
|$9,102
|$10,977
|Clean
|$6,370
|$8,602
|$10,345
|Average
|$5,642
|$7,601
|$9,080
|Rough
|$4,915
|$6,601
|$7,816
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,450
|$8,643
|$10,381
|Clean
|$6,102
|$8,169
|$9,783
|Average
|$5,405
|$7,219
|$8,588
|Rough
|$4,708
|$6,269
|$7,392
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,155
|$8,560
|$10,459
|Clean
|$5,822
|$8,090
|$9,857
|Average
|$5,157
|$7,149
|$8,652
|Rough
|$4,492
|$6,209
|$7,448
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,446
|$6,862
|$7,995
|Clean
|$5,152
|$6,485
|$7,535
|Average
|$4,563
|$5,731
|$6,614
|Rough
|$3,975
|$4,977
|$5,693
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,769
|$9,233
|$11,183
|Clean
|$6,403
|$8,726
|$10,539
|Average
|$5,672
|$7,711
|$9,251
|Rough
|$4,940
|$6,697
|$7,963
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,869
|$9,211
|$11,068
|Clean
|$6,498
|$8,705
|$10,430
|Average
|$5,756
|$7,693
|$9,156
|Rough
|$5,014
|$6,681
|$7,881
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,540
|$8,835
|$10,654
|Clean
|$6,186
|$8,350
|$10,040
|Average
|$5,480
|$7,379
|$8,813
|Rough
|$4,773
|$6,408
|$7,586
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,668
|$7,134
|$8,307
|Clean
|$5,362
|$6,742
|$7,829
|Average
|$4,749
|$5,958
|$6,872
|Rough
|$4,137
|$5,174
|$5,915
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,202
|$8,019
|$9,466
|Clean
|$5,867
|$7,578
|$8,920
|Average
|$5,197
|$6,697
|$7,830
|Rough
|$4,527
|$5,816
|$6,740
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,010
|$9,338
|$11,183
|Clean
|$6,632
|$8,825
|$10,539
|Average
|$5,874
|$7,799
|$9,251
|Rough
|$5,116
|$6,773
|$7,963
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,832
|$8,746
|$10,271
|Clean
|$6,463
|$8,265
|$9,679
|Average
|$5,725
|$7,304
|$8,496
|Rough
|$4,986
|$6,343
|$7,313
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,355
|$8,776
|$10,689
|Clean
|$6,012
|$8,294
|$10,073
|Average
|$5,325
|$7,330
|$8,842
|Rough
|$4,638
|$6,365
|$7,611
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,789
|$9,120
|$10,967
|Clean
|$6,422
|$8,619
|$10,336
|Average
|$5,688
|$7,617
|$9,072
|Rough
|$4,955
|$6,615
|$7,809
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,126
|$8,175
|$9,801
|Clean
|$5,795
|$7,726
|$9,236
|Average
|$5,133
|$6,828
|$8,108
|Rough
|$4,471
|$5,929
|$6,979
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,573
|$8,942
|$10,816
|Clean
|$6,218
|$8,450
|$10,193
|Average
|$5,508
|$7,468
|$8,947
|Rough
|$4,798
|$6,485
|$7,701
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,661
|$9,089
|$11,008
|Clean
|$6,301
|$8,589
|$10,374
|Average
|$5,581
|$7,591
|$9,107
|Rough
|$4,861
|$6,592
|$7,839
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,889
|$9,187
|$11,008
|Clean
|$6,517
|$8,682
|$10,374
|Average
|$5,772
|$7,673
|$9,107
|Rough
|$5,028
|$6,663
|$7,839
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,060
|$8,209
|$9,910
|Clean
|$5,733
|$7,758
|$9,340
|Average
|$5,078
|$6,856
|$8,198
|Rough
|$4,423
|$5,954
|$7,057
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,223
|$8,340
|$10,018
|Clean
|$5,887
|$7,882
|$9,441
|Average
|$5,214
|$6,965
|$8,287
|Rough
|$4,542
|$6,049
|$7,133
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,130
|$8,128
|$9,713
|Clean
|$5,799
|$7,682
|$9,154
|Average
|$5,136
|$6,789
|$8,035
|Rough
|$4,474
|$5,895
|$6,917
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,203
|$8,180
|$9,749
|Clean
|$5,868
|$7,731
|$9,188
|Average
|$5,197
|$6,832
|$8,065
|Rough
|$4,527
|$5,933
|$6,942
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,787
|$9,060
|$10,863
|Clean
|$6,420
|$8,563
|$10,238
|Average
|$5,687
|$7,567
|$8,986
|Rough
|$4,953
|$6,571
|$7,735
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,665
|$8,910
|$10,689
|Clean
|$6,305
|$8,420
|$10,073
|Average
|$5,584
|$7,441
|$8,842
|Rough
|$4,864
|$6,462
|$7,611
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,091
|$9,454
|$11,326
|Clean
|$6,708
|$8,934
|$10,674
|Average
|$5,942
|$7,895
|$9,369
|Rough
|$5,176
|$6,857
|$8,065
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,433
|$8,679
|$10,456
|Clean
|$6,086
|$8,202
|$9,854
|Average
|$5,391
|$7,248
|$8,650
|Rough
|$4,695
|$6,295
|$7,446
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,006
|$8,128
|$9,809
|Clean
|$5,682
|$7,682
|$9,244
|Average
|$5,033
|$6,788
|$8,114
|Rough
|$4,384
|$5,895
|$6,984
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,936
|$9,184
|$10,967
|Clean
|$6,561
|$8,679
|$10,336
|Average
|$5,812
|$7,670
|$9,072
|Rough
|$5,062
|$6,661
|$7,809
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,169
|$8,459
|$10,271
|Clean
|$5,836
|$7,995
|$9,680
|Average
|$5,169
|$7,065
|$8,497
|Rough
|$4,503
|$6,135
|$7,314
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,266
|$8,774
|$10,754
|Clean
|$5,928
|$8,292
|$10,134
|Average
|$5,251
|$7,328
|$8,896
|Rough
|$4,574
|$6,364
|$7,657
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,009
|$9,239
|$11,009
|Clean
|$6,631
|$8,731
|$10,375
|Average
|$5,873
|$7,716
|$9,107
|Rough
|$5,116
|$6,701
|$7,839