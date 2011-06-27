  1. Home
2012 Volkswagen GTI Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,171$8,350$10,074
Clean$5,838$7,891$9,494
Average$5,171$6,974$8,334
Rough$4,504$6,056$7,173
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,347$8,516$10,234
Clean$6,004$8,048$9,645
Average$5,318$7,112$8,466
Rough$4,632$6,176$7,287
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,734$9,102$10,977
Clean$6,370$8,602$10,345
Average$5,642$7,601$9,080
Rough$4,915$6,601$7,816
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,450$8,643$10,381
Clean$6,102$8,169$9,783
Average$5,405$7,219$8,588
Rough$4,708$6,269$7,392
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,155$8,560$10,459
Clean$5,822$8,090$9,857
Average$5,157$7,149$8,652
Rough$4,492$6,209$7,448
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,446$6,862$7,995
Clean$5,152$6,485$7,535
Average$4,563$5,731$6,614
Rough$3,975$4,977$5,693
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,769$9,233$11,183
Clean$6,403$8,726$10,539
Average$5,672$7,711$9,251
Rough$4,940$6,697$7,963
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,869$9,211$11,068
Clean$6,498$8,705$10,430
Average$5,756$7,693$9,156
Rough$5,014$6,681$7,881
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,540$8,835$10,654
Clean$6,186$8,350$10,040
Average$5,480$7,379$8,813
Rough$4,773$6,408$7,586
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,668$7,134$8,307
Clean$5,362$6,742$7,829
Average$4,749$5,958$6,872
Rough$4,137$5,174$5,915
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,202$8,019$9,466
Clean$5,867$7,578$8,920
Average$5,197$6,697$7,830
Rough$4,527$5,816$6,740
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,010$9,338$11,183
Clean$6,632$8,825$10,539
Average$5,874$7,799$9,251
Rough$5,116$6,773$7,963
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,832$8,746$10,271
Clean$6,463$8,265$9,679
Average$5,725$7,304$8,496
Rough$4,986$6,343$7,313
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,355$8,776$10,689
Clean$6,012$8,294$10,073
Average$5,325$7,330$8,842
Rough$4,638$6,365$7,611
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,789$9,120$10,967
Clean$6,422$8,619$10,336
Average$5,688$7,617$9,072
Rough$4,955$6,615$7,809
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,126$8,175$9,801
Clean$5,795$7,726$9,236
Average$5,133$6,828$8,108
Rough$4,471$5,929$6,979
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,573$8,942$10,816
Clean$6,218$8,450$10,193
Average$5,508$7,468$8,947
Rough$4,798$6,485$7,701
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,661$9,089$11,008
Clean$6,301$8,589$10,374
Average$5,581$7,591$9,107
Rough$4,861$6,592$7,839
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,889$9,187$11,008
Clean$6,517$8,682$10,374
Average$5,772$7,673$9,107
Rough$5,028$6,663$7,839
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,060$8,209$9,910
Clean$5,733$7,758$9,340
Average$5,078$6,856$8,198
Rough$4,423$5,954$7,057
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,223$8,340$10,018
Clean$5,887$7,882$9,441
Average$5,214$6,965$8,287
Rough$4,542$6,049$7,133
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,130$8,128$9,713
Clean$5,799$7,682$9,154
Average$5,136$6,789$8,035
Rough$4,474$5,895$6,917
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,203$8,180$9,749
Clean$5,868$7,731$9,188
Average$5,197$6,832$8,065
Rough$4,527$5,933$6,942
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,787$9,060$10,863
Clean$6,420$8,563$10,238
Average$5,687$7,567$8,986
Rough$4,953$6,571$7,735
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,665$8,910$10,689
Clean$6,305$8,420$10,073
Average$5,584$7,441$8,842
Rough$4,864$6,462$7,611
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,091$9,454$11,326
Clean$6,708$8,934$10,674
Average$5,942$7,895$9,369
Rough$5,176$6,857$8,065
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,433$8,679$10,456
Clean$6,086$8,202$9,854
Average$5,391$7,248$8,650
Rough$4,695$6,295$7,446
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,006$8,128$9,809
Clean$5,682$7,682$9,244
Average$5,033$6,788$8,114
Rough$4,384$5,895$6,984
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,936$9,184$10,967
Clean$6,561$8,679$10,336
Average$5,812$7,670$9,072
Rough$5,062$6,661$7,809
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,169$8,459$10,271
Clean$5,836$7,995$9,680
Average$5,169$7,065$8,497
Rough$4,503$6,135$7,314
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,266$8,774$10,754
Clean$5,928$8,292$10,134
Average$5,251$7,328$8,896
Rough$4,574$6,364$7,657
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,009$9,239$11,009
Clean$6,631$8,731$10,375
Average$5,873$7,716$9,107
Rough$5,116$6,701$7,839
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen GTI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,682 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen GTI is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,682 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Volkswagen GTI, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,682 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Volkswagen GTI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Volkswagen GTI and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Volkswagen GTI ranges from $4,474 to $9,713, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Volkswagen GTI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.