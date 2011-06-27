Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,401
|$14,209
|$16,328
|Clean
|$12,105
|$13,874
|$15,924
|Average
|$11,513
|$13,206
|$15,117
|Rough
|$10,921
|$12,538
|$14,309
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,817
|$14,686
|$16,876
|Clean
|$12,511
|$14,340
|$16,459
|Average
|$11,899
|$13,650
|$15,624
|Rough
|$11,287
|$12,959
|$14,790
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SEL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,133
|$18,486
|$21,243
|Clean
|$15,748
|$18,051
|$20,718
|Average
|$14,978
|$17,182
|$19,668
|Rough
|$14,207
|$16,313
|$18,617
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,850
|$17,015
|$19,554
|Clean
|$14,496
|$16,615
|$19,070
|Average
|$13,787
|$15,815
|$18,103
|Rough
|$13,078
|$15,015
|$17,136
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,338
|$15,282
|$17,562
|Clean
|$13,020
|$14,923
|$17,128
|Average
|$12,383
|$14,204
|$16,260
|Rough
|$11,746
|$13,486
|$15,391
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,833
|$15,849
|$18,214
|Clean
|$13,502
|$15,477
|$17,763
|Average
|$12,842
|$14,731
|$16,863
|Rough
|$12,181
|$13,986
|$15,962