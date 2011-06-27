  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
  4. Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,401$14,209$16,328
Clean$12,105$13,874$15,924
Average$11,513$13,206$15,117
Rough$10,921$12,538$14,309
Sell my 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen near you
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,817$14,686$16,876
Clean$12,511$14,340$16,459
Average$11,899$13,650$15,624
Rough$11,287$12,959$14,790
Sell my 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen near you
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SEL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,133$18,486$21,243
Clean$15,748$18,051$20,718
Average$14,978$17,182$19,668
Rough$14,207$16,313$18,617
Sell my 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen near you
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,850$17,015$19,554
Clean$14,496$16,615$19,070
Average$13,787$15,815$18,103
Rough$13,078$15,015$17,136
Sell my 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen near you
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,338$15,282$17,562
Clean$13,020$14,923$17,128
Average$12,383$14,204$16,260
Rough$11,746$13,486$15,391
Sell my 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen near you
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,833$15,849$18,214
Clean$13,502$15,477$17,763
Average$12,842$14,731$16,863
Rough$12,181$13,986$15,962
Sell my 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,105 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,874 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,105 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,874 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,105 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,874 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen ranges from $10,921 to $16,328, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.