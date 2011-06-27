  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2003 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Volkswagen Golf Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,454$2,373$2,866
Clean$1,289$2,108$2,549
Average$958$1,580$1,916
Rough$627$1,052$1,282
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,024$1,778$2,182
Clean$907$1,580$1,941
Average$674$1,184$1,459
Rough$441$788$976
2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,166$2,129$2,645
Clean$1,033$1,892$2,353
Average$768$1,418$1,768
Rough$503$944$1,184
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,847$3,589$4,523
Clean$1,637$3,190$4,023
Average$1,217$2,390$3,023
Rough$797$1,591$2,024
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$863$1,368$1,639
Clean$765$1,216$1,458
Average$569$911$1,096
Rough$372$606$733
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,200$2,138$2,643
Clean$1,063$1,900$2,350
Average$790$1,424$1,766
Rough$517$948$1,182
2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,405$2,436$2,988
Clean$1,245$2,165$2,658
Average$926$1,622$1,997
Rough$606$1,080$1,337
2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,384$2,386$2,923
Clean$1,227$2,120$2,600
Average$912$1,589$1,954
Rough$597$1,058$1,308
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,257$2,293$2,849
Clean$1,114$2,038$2,534
Average$828$1,527$1,904
Rough$542$1,017$1,275
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,108$1,951$2,404
Clean$982$1,734$2,138
Average$730$1,299$1,607
Rough$478$865$1,076
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,589$2,229$2,574
Clean$1,409$1,981$2,289
Average$1,047$1,485$1,721
Rough$685$988$1,152
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,816$3,550$4,479
Clean$1,609$3,155$3,984
Average$1,196$2,365$2,994
Rough$783$1,574$2,004
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Volkswagen Golf on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $907 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,580 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $907 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,580 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Volkswagen Golf, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $907 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,580 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Volkswagen Golf. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Volkswagen Golf and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Volkswagen Golf ranges from $441 to $2,182, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Volkswagen Golf is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.