Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,373
|$2,866
|Clean
|$1,289
|$2,108
|$2,549
|Average
|$958
|$1,580
|$1,916
|Rough
|$627
|$1,052
|$1,282
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,024
|$1,778
|$2,182
|Clean
|$907
|$1,580
|$1,941
|Average
|$674
|$1,184
|$1,459
|Rough
|$441
|$788
|$976
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,166
|$2,129
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,033
|$1,892
|$2,353
|Average
|$768
|$1,418
|$1,768
|Rough
|$503
|$944
|$1,184
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,847
|$3,589
|$4,523
|Clean
|$1,637
|$3,190
|$4,023
|Average
|$1,217
|$2,390
|$3,023
|Rough
|$797
|$1,591
|$2,024
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$863
|$1,368
|$1,639
|Clean
|$765
|$1,216
|$1,458
|Average
|$569
|$911
|$1,096
|Rough
|$372
|$606
|$733
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,200
|$2,138
|$2,643
|Clean
|$1,063
|$1,900
|$2,350
|Average
|$790
|$1,424
|$1,766
|Rough
|$517
|$948
|$1,182
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,436
|$2,988
|Clean
|$1,245
|$2,165
|$2,658
|Average
|$926
|$1,622
|$1,997
|Rough
|$606
|$1,080
|$1,337
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$2,386
|$2,923
|Clean
|$1,227
|$2,120
|$2,600
|Average
|$912
|$1,589
|$1,954
|Rough
|$597
|$1,058
|$1,308
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$2,293
|$2,849
|Clean
|$1,114
|$2,038
|$2,534
|Average
|$828
|$1,527
|$1,904
|Rough
|$542
|$1,017
|$1,275
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,951
|$2,404
|Clean
|$982
|$1,734
|$2,138
|Average
|$730
|$1,299
|$1,607
|Rough
|$478
|$865
|$1,076
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$2,229
|$2,574
|Clean
|$1,409
|$1,981
|$2,289
|Average
|$1,047
|$1,485
|$1,721
|Rough
|$685
|$988
|$1,152
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,816
|$3,550
|$4,479
|Clean
|$1,609
|$3,155
|$3,984
|Average
|$1,196
|$2,365
|$2,994
|Rough
|$783
|$1,574
|$2,004