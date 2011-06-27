  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,255$4,610$5,472
Clean$3,011$4,266$5,047
Average$2,524$3,577$4,195
Rough$2,036$2,888$3,344
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,338$4,730$5,616
Clean$3,088$4,377$5,179
Average$2,588$3,670$4,305
Rough$2,088$2,963$3,432
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,366$4,875$5,833
Clean$3,114$4,510$5,379
Average$2,610$3,782$4,472
Rough$2,106$3,053$3,564
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,303$4,790$5,734
Clean$3,055$4,432$5,288
Average$2,561$3,716$4,396
Rough$2,066$3,000$3,504
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,116$4,867$5,969
Clean$2,882$4,504$5,505
Average$2,416$3,776$4,576
Rough$1,949$3,049$3,648
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,344$4,770$5,678
Clean$3,093$4,414$5,236
Average$2,593$3,701$4,353
Rough$2,092$2,988$3,470
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,423$5,191$6,306
Clean$3,167$4,803$5,815
Average$2,654$4,028$4,834
Rough$2,141$3,252$3,853
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,392$5,080$6,145
Clean$3,138$4,700$5,667
Average$2,630$3,941$4,711
Rough$2,122$3,182$3,755
FAQ

What is the Blue Book Value of a 2009 Volkswagen GTI?

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Volkswagen GTI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,266 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
How much is a 2009 Volkswagen GTI worth?

A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen GTI is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,266 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal.
What is the value of a 2009 Volkswagen GTI?

The value of a 2009 Volkswagen GTI, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,266 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels.
Is the 2009 Volkswagen GTI a good car?

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Volkswagen GTI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Volkswagen GTI and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2009 Volkswagen GTI ranges from $2,036 to $5,472, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Volkswagen GTI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.