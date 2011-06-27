Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,255
|$4,610
|$5,472
|Clean
|$3,011
|$4,266
|$5,047
|Average
|$2,524
|$3,577
|$4,195
|Rough
|$2,036
|$2,888
|$3,344
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,338
|$4,730
|$5,616
|Clean
|$3,088
|$4,377
|$5,179
|Average
|$2,588
|$3,670
|$4,305
|Rough
|$2,088
|$2,963
|$3,432
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,366
|$4,875
|$5,833
|Clean
|$3,114
|$4,510
|$5,379
|Average
|$2,610
|$3,782
|$4,472
|Rough
|$2,106
|$3,053
|$3,564
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,303
|$4,790
|$5,734
|Clean
|$3,055
|$4,432
|$5,288
|Average
|$2,561
|$3,716
|$4,396
|Rough
|$2,066
|$3,000
|$3,504
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,116
|$4,867
|$5,969
|Clean
|$2,882
|$4,504
|$5,505
|Average
|$2,416
|$3,776
|$4,576
|Rough
|$1,949
|$3,049
|$3,648
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,344
|$4,770
|$5,678
|Clean
|$3,093
|$4,414
|$5,236
|Average
|$2,593
|$3,701
|$4,353
|Rough
|$2,092
|$2,988
|$3,470
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,423
|$5,191
|$6,306
|Clean
|$3,167
|$4,803
|$5,815
|Average
|$2,654
|$4,028
|$4,834
|Rough
|$2,141
|$3,252
|$3,853
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,392
|$5,080
|$6,145
|Clean
|$3,138
|$4,700
|$5,667
|Average
|$2,630
|$3,941
|$4,711
|Rough
|$2,122
|$3,182
|$3,755