2012 Volkswagen Golf Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,473$6,423$7,996
Clean$4,187$6,019$7,470
Average$3,616$5,212$6,417
Rough$3,045$4,405$5,364
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,141$8,440$10,307
Clean$5,749$7,909$9,628
Average$4,964$6,849$8,271
Rough$4,180$5,788$6,915
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,515$6,352$7,839
Clean$4,226$5,953$7,323
Average$3,650$5,155$6,291
Rough$3,073$4,356$5,259
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,663$6,780$8,484
Clean$4,365$6,354$7,926
Average$3,770$5,502$6,809
Rough$3,174$4,650$5,692
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,024$5,493$6,687
Clean$3,767$5,148$6,247
Average$3,253$4,457$5,367
Rough$2,739$3,767$4,486
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,608$6,506$8,041
Clean$4,314$6,097$7,512
Average$3,725$5,279$6,453
Rough$3,137$4,462$5,395
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,314$6,092$7,529
Clean$4,039$5,709$7,034
Average$3,488$4,944$6,042
Rough$2,937$4,178$5,051
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,156$8,717$10,787
Clean$5,763$8,170$10,077
Average$4,977$7,074$8,657
Rough$4,190$5,978$7,237
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,836$6,784$8,362
Clean$4,527$6,358$7,811
Average$3,909$5,505$6,711
Rough$3,292$4,653$5,610
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,651$6,737$8,418
Clean$4,354$6,314$7,864
Average$3,760$5,467$6,756
Rough$3,166$4,620$5,648
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,524$6,470$8,041
Clean$4,235$6,063$7,512
Average$3,657$5,250$6,453
Rough$3,079$4,437$5,395
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,896$6,961$8,629
Clean$4,584$6,523$8,061
Average$3,958$5,649$6,925
Rough$3,333$4,774$5,789
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,212$8,711$10,735
Clean$5,815$8,164$10,028
Average$5,022$7,069$8,615
Rough$4,229$5,974$7,202
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,323$6,194$7,705
Clean$4,047$5,805$7,198
Average$3,495$5,027$6,183
Rough$2,943$4,248$5,169
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,227$6,153$7,705
Clean$3,957$5,766$7,198
Average$3,417$4,993$6,183
Rough$2,877$4,220$5,169
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,670$6,665$8,274
Clean$4,372$6,246$7,730
Average$3,776$5,408$6,641
Rough$3,179$4,571$5,551
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,234$8,704$10,705
Clean$5,836$8,158$10,001
Average$5,040$7,064$8,591
Rough$4,244$5,970$7,182
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,728$6,529$7,991
Clean$4,426$6,119$7,465
Average$3,822$5,298$6,413
Rough$3,218$4,478$5,361
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,785$8,057$9,897
Clean$5,415$7,551$9,246
Average$4,677$6,538$7,943
Rough$3,938$5,526$6,640
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,850$8,176$10,060
Clean$5,477$7,662$9,398
Average$4,730$6,635$8,074
Rough$3,982$5,607$6,749
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,752$8,079$9,963
Clean$5,385$7,572$9,308
Average$4,650$6,556$7,996
Rough$3,915$5,541$6,684
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,670$6,665$8,274
Clean$4,372$6,246$7,730
Average$3,776$5,408$6,641
Rough$3,179$4,571$5,551
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,896$6,961$8,629
Clean$4,584$6,523$8,061
Average$3,958$5,649$6,925
Rough$3,333$4,774$5,789
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,668$6,660$8,269
Clean$4,370$6,241$7,724
Average$3,774$5,404$6,636
Rough$3,177$4,567$5,547
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,093$8,521$10,488
Clean$5,704$7,986$9,798
Average$4,926$6,915$8,417
Rough$4,147$5,844$7,036
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,964$8,294$10,182
Clean$5,583$7,773$9,511
Average$4,821$6,731$8,171
Rough$4,060$5,688$6,831
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,039$7,150$8,855
Clean$4,717$6,701$8,272
Average$4,074$5,802$7,106
Rough$3,430$4,903$5,941
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,558$9,180$11,304
Clean$6,139$8,604$10,560
Average$5,301$7,450$9,072
Rough$4,464$6,296$7,584
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,218$8,596$10,525
Clean$5,821$8,056$9,832
Average$5,027$6,976$8,446
Rough$4,233$5,895$7,061
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,644$8,950$10,829
Clean$6,220$8,387$10,116
Average$5,371$7,262$8,691
Rough$4,523$6,138$7,265
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen Golf on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,957 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,766 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,957 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,766 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Volkswagen Golf, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,957 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,766 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Volkswagen Golf. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Volkswagen Golf and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Volkswagen Golf ranges from $2,877 to $7,705, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Volkswagen Golf is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.