Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,473
|$6,423
|$7,996
|Clean
|$4,187
|$6,019
|$7,470
|Average
|$3,616
|$5,212
|$6,417
|Rough
|$3,045
|$4,405
|$5,364
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,141
|$8,440
|$10,307
|Clean
|$5,749
|$7,909
|$9,628
|Average
|$4,964
|$6,849
|$8,271
|Rough
|$4,180
|$5,788
|$6,915
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,515
|$6,352
|$7,839
|Clean
|$4,226
|$5,953
|$7,323
|Average
|$3,650
|$5,155
|$6,291
|Rough
|$3,073
|$4,356
|$5,259
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,663
|$6,780
|$8,484
|Clean
|$4,365
|$6,354
|$7,926
|Average
|$3,770
|$5,502
|$6,809
|Rough
|$3,174
|$4,650
|$5,692
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,024
|$5,493
|$6,687
|Clean
|$3,767
|$5,148
|$6,247
|Average
|$3,253
|$4,457
|$5,367
|Rough
|$2,739
|$3,767
|$4,486
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,608
|$6,506
|$8,041
|Clean
|$4,314
|$6,097
|$7,512
|Average
|$3,725
|$5,279
|$6,453
|Rough
|$3,137
|$4,462
|$5,395
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,314
|$6,092
|$7,529
|Clean
|$4,039
|$5,709
|$7,034
|Average
|$3,488
|$4,944
|$6,042
|Rough
|$2,937
|$4,178
|$5,051
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,156
|$8,717
|$10,787
|Clean
|$5,763
|$8,170
|$10,077
|Average
|$4,977
|$7,074
|$8,657
|Rough
|$4,190
|$5,978
|$7,237
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,836
|$6,784
|$8,362
|Clean
|$4,527
|$6,358
|$7,811
|Average
|$3,909
|$5,505
|$6,711
|Rough
|$3,292
|$4,653
|$5,610
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,651
|$6,737
|$8,418
|Clean
|$4,354
|$6,314
|$7,864
|Average
|$3,760
|$5,467
|$6,756
|Rough
|$3,166
|$4,620
|$5,648
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,524
|$6,470
|$8,041
|Clean
|$4,235
|$6,063
|$7,512
|Average
|$3,657
|$5,250
|$6,453
|Rough
|$3,079
|$4,437
|$5,395
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,896
|$6,961
|$8,629
|Clean
|$4,584
|$6,523
|$8,061
|Average
|$3,958
|$5,649
|$6,925
|Rough
|$3,333
|$4,774
|$5,789
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,212
|$8,711
|$10,735
|Clean
|$5,815
|$8,164
|$10,028
|Average
|$5,022
|$7,069
|$8,615
|Rough
|$4,229
|$5,974
|$7,202
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,323
|$6,194
|$7,705
|Clean
|$4,047
|$5,805
|$7,198
|Average
|$3,495
|$5,027
|$6,183
|Rough
|$2,943
|$4,248
|$5,169
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,227
|$6,153
|$7,705
|Clean
|$3,957
|$5,766
|$7,198
|Average
|$3,417
|$4,993
|$6,183
|Rough
|$2,877
|$4,220
|$5,169
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,670
|$6,665
|$8,274
|Clean
|$4,372
|$6,246
|$7,730
|Average
|$3,776
|$5,408
|$6,641
|Rough
|$3,179
|$4,571
|$5,551
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,234
|$8,704
|$10,705
|Clean
|$5,836
|$8,158
|$10,001
|Average
|$5,040
|$7,064
|$8,591
|Rough
|$4,244
|$5,970
|$7,182
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,728
|$6,529
|$7,991
|Clean
|$4,426
|$6,119
|$7,465
|Average
|$3,822
|$5,298
|$6,413
|Rough
|$3,218
|$4,478
|$5,361
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,785
|$8,057
|$9,897
|Clean
|$5,415
|$7,551
|$9,246
|Average
|$4,677
|$6,538
|$7,943
|Rough
|$3,938
|$5,526
|$6,640
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,850
|$8,176
|$10,060
|Clean
|$5,477
|$7,662
|$9,398
|Average
|$4,730
|$6,635
|$8,074
|Rough
|$3,982
|$5,607
|$6,749
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,752
|$8,079
|$9,963
|Clean
|$5,385
|$7,572
|$9,308
|Average
|$4,650
|$6,556
|$7,996
|Rough
|$3,915
|$5,541
|$6,684
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,670
|$6,665
|$8,274
|Clean
|$4,372
|$6,246
|$7,730
|Average
|$3,776
|$5,408
|$6,641
|Rough
|$3,179
|$4,571
|$5,551
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 2dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,896
|$6,961
|$8,629
|Clean
|$4,584
|$6,523
|$8,061
|Average
|$3,958
|$5,649
|$6,925
|Rough
|$3,333
|$4,774
|$5,789
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,668
|$6,660
|$8,269
|Clean
|$4,370
|$6,241
|$7,724
|Average
|$3,774
|$5,404
|$6,636
|Rough
|$3,177
|$4,567
|$5,547
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,093
|$8,521
|$10,488
|Clean
|$5,704
|$7,986
|$9,798
|Average
|$4,926
|$6,915
|$8,417
|Rough
|$4,147
|$5,844
|$7,036
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,964
|$8,294
|$10,182
|Clean
|$5,583
|$7,773
|$9,511
|Average
|$4,821
|$6,731
|$8,171
|Rough
|$4,060
|$5,688
|$6,831
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L 4dr Hatchback w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,039
|$7,150
|$8,855
|Clean
|$4,717
|$6,701
|$8,272
|Average
|$4,074
|$5,802
|$7,106
|Rough
|$3,430
|$4,903
|$5,941
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,558
|$9,180
|$11,304
|Clean
|$6,139
|$8,604
|$10,560
|Average
|$5,301
|$7,450
|$9,072
|Rough
|$4,464
|$6,296
|$7,584
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,218
|$8,596
|$10,525
|Clean
|$5,821
|$8,056
|$9,832
|Average
|$5,027
|$6,976
|$8,446
|Rough
|$4,233
|$5,895
|$7,061
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI 2dr Hatchback w/Tech Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,644
|$8,950
|$10,829
|Clean
|$6,220
|$8,387
|$10,116
|Average
|$5,371
|$7,262
|$8,691
|Rough
|$4,523
|$6,138
|$7,265