Estimated values
2009 Volvo S40 2.4i 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,265
|$3,499
|$4,254
|Clean
|$2,070
|$3,193
|$3,873
|Average
|$1,680
|$2,581
|$3,111
|Rough
|$1,289
|$1,969
|$2,349
Estimated values
2009 Volvo S40 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,557
|$4,051
|$4,965
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,697
|$4,521
|Average
|$1,896
|$2,988
|$3,631
|Rough
|$1,456
|$2,280
|$2,741
Estimated values
2009 Volvo S40 T5 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,721
|$4,262
|$5,204
|Clean
|$2,486
|$3,889
|$4,738
|Average
|$2,018
|$3,144
|$3,805
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,399
|$2,873