Estimated values
2001 Volvo S60 2.4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$956
|$1,585
|$1,932
|Clean
|$843
|$1,400
|$1,706
|Average
|$617
|$1,031
|$1,255
|Rough
|$392
|$662
|$804
Estimated values
2001 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$2,171
|$2,642
|Clean
|$1,160
|$1,918
|$2,334
|Average
|$849
|$1,413
|$1,717
|Rough
|$539
|$907
|$1,100
Estimated values
2001 Volvo S60 2.4T 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,228
|$2,077
|$2,543
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,835
|$2,246
|Average
|$793
|$1,351
|$1,652
|Rough
|$503
|$868
|$1,059