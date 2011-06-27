Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,617
|$6,669
|$8,319
|Clean
|$4,443
|$6,417
|$7,974
|Average
|$4,096
|$5,912
|$7,283
|Rough
|$3,749
|$5,408
|$6,592
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,839
|$5,859
|$7,476
|Clean
|$3,695
|$5,637
|$7,165
|Average
|$3,406
|$5,194
|$6,544
|Rough
|$3,117
|$4,751
|$5,923
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,587
|$7,799
|$9,585
|Clean
|$5,377
|$7,504
|$9,187
|Average
|$4,957
|$6,914
|$8,391
|Rough
|$4,537
|$6,324
|$7,595
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,787
|$6,999
|$8,776
|Clean
|$4,607
|$6,734
|$8,412
|Average
|$4,247
|$6,205
|$7,683
|Rough
|$3,887
|$5,676
|$6,954
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,158
|$8,542
|$10,469
|Clean
|$5,927
|$8,219
|$10,034
|Average
|$5,463
|$7,573
|$9,165
|Rough
|$5,000
|$6,927
|$8,295
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,967
|$5,413
|$6,584
|Clean
|$3,818
|$5,208
|$6,310
|Average
|$3,520
|$4,798
|$5,763
|Rough
|$3,221
|$4,389
|$5,217
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,257
|$7,449
|$9,217
|Clean
|$5,059
|$7,168
|$8,834
|Average
|$4,664
|$6,604
|$8,069
|Rough
|$4,269
|$6,041
|$7,303