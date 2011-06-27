  1. Home
2012 Volkswagen Routan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,617$6,669$8,319
Clean$4,443$6,417$7,974
Average$4,096$5,912$7,283
Rough$3,749$5,408$6,592
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,839$5,859$7,476
Clean$3,695$5,637$7,165
Average$3,406$5,194$6,544
Rough$3,117$4,751$5,923
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent, Nav (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,587$7,799$9,585
Clean$5,377$7,504$9,187
Average$4,957$6,914$8,391
Rough$4,537$6,324$7,595
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Ent (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,787$6,999$8,776
Clean$4,607$6,734$8,412
Average$4,247$6,205$7,683
Rough$3,887$5,676$6,954
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,158$8,542$10,469
Clean$5,927$8,219$10,034
Average$5,463$7,573$9,165
Rough$5,000$6,927$8,295
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,967$5,413$6,584
Clean$3,818$5,208$6,310
Average$3,520$4,798$5,763
Rough$3,221$4,389$5,217
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,257$7,449$9,217
Clean$5,059$7,168$8,834
Average$4,664$6,604$8,069
Rough$4,269$6,041$7,303
FAQ

What is the Blue Book Value of a 2012 Volkswagen Routan?

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen Routan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Routan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,695 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,637 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
Is the 2012 Volkswagen Routan a good car?

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Volkswagen Routan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Volkswagen Routan and see how it feels.
What is the value of a used 2012 Volkswagen Routan?

The value of a used 2012 Volkswagen Routan ranges from $3,117 to $7,476, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
