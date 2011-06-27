Overall rating

The following is a list of compact luxury hybrid crossover SUVs: the 2017 Lexus NX 300h. That concludes the list. Indeed, if you're looking for the best possible fuel economy from this popular segment, the NX 300h is where you can start and end your search. But depending on your other priorities, it may or may not be the best choice for you overall.

Beyond its fuel economy, the NX 300h has a lot to offer. It has a quiet, impeccably crafted cabin that looks pretty cool and has plenty of backseat space. As a crossover SUV, the 300h has an elevated ride height you might be looking for compared to hybrid cars, and its manageable size makes it easy to park and drive around town. The NX's driving experience also strikes an agreeable balance between comfort and driver involvement.

The NX 300h does come up short on cargo space, though. That could be a problem if you're frequently using your vehicle to haul a lot of stuff. The bigger but pricier Lexus RX 450h hybrid is, therefore, an alternative. So too are a pair of diesel-powered competitors, the BMW X3 xDrive28d and Jaguar F-Pace 20d, which offer nearly the same fuel economy but more interior space and sportier performance. So although the NX 300h is the only vehicle of its kind, know that there are alternatives in roughly the same ballpark.

Every NX 300h comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag, side curtain airbags and a front passenger under-cushion airbag that prevents an occupant from sliding out from under the seat belt. Also standard is Lexus Enform Safety Connect, which includes automatic collision notification, an emergency call button and a stolen vehicle locator.

Optional features include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning system and a forward collision mitigation system (included with adaptive cruise control) that warns of a possible collision and can automatically apply the brakes in the event of driver inaction.

In crash testing, the government gave the NX 300h its highest five-star rating for overall crash protection, including a four-star front-impact rating and five-star side-impact rating. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the NX the highest possible rating of Good for the vehicle's performance in the small- and moderate-overlap front-impact tests as well as Good score for the side-impact, roof strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.