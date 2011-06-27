Used 2017 Lexus NX 300h Consumer Reviews

Sandra Ceighton , 01/06/2017 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

7 of 10 people found this review helpful

This car is a nice size for my husband and I . We had snow and were very pleased with how it handled. We have had passengers and they were very comfortable in the back seat. I had no issues carrying some larger purchases with the back seats folded down. I have enjoyed all the safety features. It's a comfortable, quiet ride.