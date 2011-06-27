Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 SUV Consumer Reviews

Love the LX570 Devin Murray , 07/31/2018 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful If you want a Land Cruiser this is a better option. If you buy slighly used you can get a deep discount. If you seek or compare either to a Range Rover you haven't owned one, driven one and/or done enough research to know what a hunk of junk the RR really so please stop with the nonsense. I have driven and know the Merc is super solid and reliable, not sure it is as nice unless you compare to the G wagon or maybe AMG packages. I bought the LX for my wife and I want to get one for myself because it is bad to the bone. I towed my 7,000 lb boat on a 2000 mi trip just to see how it would do and while I probably didn't look as cool as the guy is his F-250 I can guarantee I was more comfortable as the LX was an absolute beast. P.S. If fuel economy is concern and you drive in town a bunch you shouldn't buy. Mine gets 20 mpg at 75 mph. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

cruiser ice10 , 08/09/2012 59 of 75 people found this review helpful THis is a huge cruiser with a great ride quality. I drove the Infinity QX, Benz GL, BMW X5, and Range Rovers/ Land Rover. LX 570 did not have the best acceleration, handling, or looks. But it did have the best ride quality and reliability. I heard horror stories about MB GL and Range Rover/Land Rover. The dealers make more money on fixing these cars than selling them. I havent heard too many horror stories about the BMW's. At the end of the day, I wanted my wife to by the porsche SUV. Porsche is the only car that I am willing to forgive for less than a reliable history. If you ever drove the porsche, you'll know what I am talking about. AS always, my wife won so we got the Lexus LX.

2013 Lexus LX570 redsix , 01/20/2015 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle as CPO. This vehicle will definitely not attract most of the SUV lovers. It's fuel economy is not great and it holds too less for what it needs. As the review says there are many other options that have better features. The new HID adaptive headlights with the spindle grill definitely update the car to certain degree. If you want to buy a large, flagship SUV that has awesome "Lexus" reliability and descent maintenance cost that you'll keep for a decade or so while treated welcome at the dealers, this is your car. Otherwise, go lease the European rides and return them as soon as your lease is up or get rid of them once the warranty ends.

Only a Lexus for me! Marcia , 05/09/2018 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this Lexus LX 570 2013 used, as my older LX 470 had been totaled in a car accident. I'd had the other Lexus for fourteen years, and am convinced it saved my life when the accident occurred. I love this car, and will happily drive it for as long as it lasts. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value