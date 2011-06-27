Used 1998 Lexus LS 400 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|382.5/517.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|Front hip room
|57.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|196.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3890 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4945 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|56.5 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
