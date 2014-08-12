Used 1998 Lexus LS 400 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 237,817 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,992
- 105,397 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LS 400 searches:
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 400
Read recent reviews for the Lexus LS 400
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating544 Reviews
Report abuse
turbochris15u,12/08/2014
Do not buy this car if you're not prepared to be awed into wondering why you considered buying anything else. I purchased my 98 model from a local dealership owned by a friend for just under 6k with 262k miles on it from the original owner. The same day of the purchase I changed the oil and front brake pads and rotors as a precaution then proceeded to drive the car 2000+ miles down the west coast. I maintained no less than 28.6mpg average at 80+mph in supreme comfort. The car has lots of power and the 5 speed auto keeps the car in its sweet spot when maximum performance is required. I love every aspect of this car.
Related Lexus LS 400 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus GS 450h 2011
- Used Volvo C70 2010
- Used Acura ZDX 2012
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2010
- Used MINI Cooper Paceman 2013
- Used Aston Martin Rapide S 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2015
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder 2010
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2014
- Used Volvo C30 2010
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn 2017
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2015
- Used Suzuki Kizashi 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Endeavor 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus NX 300h Wilmington DE
- Used Lexus GX 460 Salem OR
- Used Lexus IS 300 Reading PA
- Used Lexus GS 300 Silver Spring MD
- Used Lexus RX 350L Clarksville TN
- Used Lexus IS 350 Baltimore MD
- Used Lexus IS 350 Topeka KS
- Used Lexus GX 460 Philadelphia PA
- Used Lexus RX 350L Ann Arbor MI
- Used Lexus NX 300 Harrisburg PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2018 Alexandria VA
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2016 Chicago IL
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013 Torrance CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox