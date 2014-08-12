Used 1998 Lexus LS 400 for Sale Near Me

Do not buy this car if you're not prepared to be awed into wondering why you considered buying anything else. I purchased my 98 model from a local dealership owned by a friend for just under 6k with 262k miles on it from the original owner. The same day of the purchase I changed the oil and front brake pads and rotors as a precaution then proceeded to drive the car 2000+ miles down the west coast. I maintained no less than 28.6mpg average at 80+mph in supreme comfort. The car has lots of power and the 5 speed auto keeps the car in its sweet spot when maximum performance is required. I love every aspect of this car.

