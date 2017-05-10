2018 Lexus LC 500 Review
Pros & Cons
- Cabin design and interior materials are extraordinary
- Effective at being both sporty and comfortable
- Acceleration from the big V8 is smooth and quick
- Generous list of standard features
- Touchpad controller is frustrating to use
- The trunk won't hold much cargo and interior storage space is limited
- Sport seats' aggressive bolstering will prove uncomfortable to some
- Not as customizable as other high-end sport coupes
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which LC 500 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
For nearly 20 years, the Lexus SC was the luxury automaker's premier two-door coupe and convertible. Early on, it combined respectable performance with the ride comfort Lexus owners had come to expect. But by the end of its run in 2010, the SC 430 hardtop convertible was dated and generally unexciting compared to fresher European rivals. After an eight-year absence — during which time we've seen inspiring results from Lexus' LFA supercar and RC F coupe — Lexus is back in the midsize luxury coupe business with the 2018 LC 500. And unlike its most recent SC predecessor, the LC 500 thoroughly delivers as a thrilling yet livable grand tourer.
The performance part of this high-powered luxury coupe comes from a 5.0-liter V8. It's the same one found in the RC F, but it's slightly more powerful and good for 471 horsepower. It's paired to a new 10-speed automatic transmission (yes, 10) that drives the rear wheels. For comfort, Lexus fits the LC with an adjustable suspension and an utterly bewitching cabin. From the padding in the footwells to the headliner, nearly every surface is draped in high-quality leather or suede. That the new LC also has jaw-dropping styling helps considerably, too.
There are a few downsides, such as the Lexus Remote Touch infotainment interface, which is unwieldy and frustrating to use, and the lack of customization possibility. But overall we think highly of the LC 500. It's proof that Lexus can craft a performance luxury coupe that stands toe to toe with some of the most elite grand tourers on sale today.
2018 Lexus LC 500 models
The 2018 Lexus LC 500 is a luxury sport coupe that brilliantly marries comfort and performance. It has seating for four and is sold in a single trim (the LC 500h hybrid is reviewed separately) with a long list of standard equipment. Several packages and stand-alone options are available to bolster the LC 500 with additional features.
The thundering heart of the LC 500 is a 5.0-liter V8 engine (471 horsepower, 398 pound-feet of torque). It drives the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.
Befitting a luxury coupe at this price and performance level, the number of standard features is generous. They include 20-inch wheels, LED exterior lights, automatic high-beam control, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, ambient interior lighting, an 8-inch driver information screen, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats (with two-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, adjustable driving modes, leather-upholstered front seats (simulated leather for the rear seats), a 10.3-inch central display, a navigation system, and a 12-speaker audio system with two USB ports and HD and satellite radio. Notable safety features include a rearview camera, a pre-collision warning system with automatic braking, and lane departure warning and mitigation.
Although the LC 500 is loaded out of the box, there are a few options and packages available so you can tailor this ground tourer to your liking. Stand-alone options include forged 20- and 21-inch wheels, a head-up display, a Torsen limited-slip differential and a 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system.
For added convenience and/or style, consider the All-Weather package (heated steering wheel and windshield de-icer), the Convenience package (front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert) and the Touring package (forged 20-inch wheels, faux suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery and the Mark Levinson audio system).
If high-octane thrills are what you're after, you can always specify the Sport package, which adds the Convenience package plus front sport seats with simulated suede inserts and the limited-slip diff (this package can also be ordered with a carbon-fiber roof). Finally, the Performance package starts with the Sport pack with the carbon-fiber roof and adds an adaptive rear spoiler, an active rear steering system, variable-ratio steering, carbon-fiber kick plates and faux suede headliner.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lexus LC 500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the LC 500 models:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the LC 500 and the car in front, automatically adjusting your speed. Can bring the LC 500 to a full stop.
- Pre-Collision System
- Sounds an alert if a front collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is deemed imminent. Can also automatically apply the brakes.
- Intuitive Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the LC 500 approaches an object in front of or behind the car.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the LC 500
Related Used 2018 Lexus LC 500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
- 2020 LC 500