- Cabin design and interior materials are extraordinary
- Impressive fuel economy for a sporty grand touring coupe
- Manages to be both sporty and comfortable
- Generous list of standard features makes it a relative bargain
- Touchpad-based infotainment is frustrating to use
- Trunk and interior storage space are limited
- Complex transmission often seems off in its shift timing
- Other high-end sport coupes offer a greater degree of customization
The 2020 Lexus LC 500h, as the "h" suggests, is simply a hybrid-equipped version of the LC 500, a boldly designed luxury coupe. Instead of having a V8 engine like the regular LC does, however, the LC 500h uses a 3.5-liter V6 engine combined with two motor-generators. The resulting 354 horsepower won't blow you away, but the 500h is still sufficiently quick. Plus, it gets around 30 mpg, which is excellent for a big luxury coupe.
Just like the regular LC, the LC 500h has a luxurious and futuristic interior that's appointed in high-quality leather and simulated suede. Combine this with an adjustable suspension that strikes an impressive balance between a sporty and comfortable ride and you've got a luxury car that neatly fits the traditional role of the grand touring coupe.
For 2020, the LC 500h sees only minor changes. Alas, that means it's still stuck with the same infotainment system, which has a touchpad interface that can be frustrating to use while driving. There's also the issue of the rear seat; despite having one, the LC is really a two-person car. Overall, though, the Lexus LC 500h is an impressive and compelling package that belongs in the company of other world-class grand-touring cars, with the added benefit of hybrid fuel efficiency.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
Inconsistent brake feel and a complicated transmission system sap some of this car's driving spirit, but superb weight balance and grippy tires mean twisty roads aren't out of the question. Solid steering feel at highway speeds also makes for easy and stable cruising.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The 500h's adjustable suspension excels at absorbing large bumps and smaller road imperfections, even with our test car's big 20-inch wheels. There's some noticeable wind noise at freeway speeds and, depending on the road surface, some tire noise, too. But around town or on well-kept roads, the LC 500h is pleasantly quiet.
How’s the interior?7.5
Getting in and out is easier than you'd expect of a car seated this low, and the driving position feels snug and commanding. But the cabin is surprisingly small relative to the LC 500h's size, and the bulky transmission tunnel and angled-in windows mean you have little room to move around. The rear seat is useless for adults or even taller children.
How’s the tech?7.0
A full suite of driver aids are included, including front and rear parking sensors (helpful given the long hoodline that's hard to see over) and adaptive cruise control.
How’s the storage?6.0
The 4.7-cubic-foot trunk is larger than a Porsche 911's, but the competitive edge ends there. It's still quite small and shallow, with a high liftover height. The car's battery also consumes trunk space and contributes quite a bit of ambient heat even after short drives. The back seat is actually the most useful storage space in the vehicle.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.5
There's just enough power and handling performance to keep it interesting, even if the 500h is more at home on long highway travels than twisting roads. For maximum fun, the V8 version is the one to get. But whether V8 or hybrid, the LC is a halo car that showcases Lexus' core values.
The 2020 Lexus LC 500h is a luxury hybrid sport coupe that seats four and is available in a single trim. The V8-powered LC 500 is reviewed separately.
The heart of the LC 500h is a 3.5-liter V6 assisted by a pair of electric motor-generators. In total, the setup produces 354 horsepower. Two transmissions — a continuously variable automatic and a four-speed conventional automatic — work in conjunction to drive the rear wheels. The transmissions simulate a total of 10 gears, which can be manually selected using steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.
As befitting a luxury coupe, there's a generous list of standard features, starting with an adjustable suspension, ambient interior lighting, leather-upholstered heated and ventilated front seats, and heated auto-dimming side mirrors.
Technology includes a 10.3-inch central display, a navigation system, and a 12-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functionality comes standard, as does in-car Wi-Fi. Notable safety features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.
A handful of packages allow you to tailor the LC to your taste even further, highlighted by features including a carbon-fiber roof, a limited-slip rear differential, 20- and 21-inch wheels, a head-up display, and a premium 13-speaker Mark Levinson audio system. Drivers seeking maximum performance can also get variable ratio steering, active rear steering and a speed-activated rear wing.
Our experts’ favorite LC 500h safety features:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Adjusts vehicle speed to maintain a set distance between the LC 500h and the car in front while using cruise control.
- Pre-Collision System
- Alerts the driver if a front collision with a pedestrian or vehicle is deemed imminent. Can automatically apply the brakes.
- Intuitive Park Assist
- Sounds an alert that increases in frequency as the LC 500h approaches an object in front of or behind the car.
Lexus LC 500h vs. the competition
Lexus LC 500h vs. BMW i8
You'd think it would be difficult to find a more futuristic and striking vehicle than the LC 500h, but the BMW i8 could be it. Just as technologically compelling, the i8 puts a little bit more of a performance bend on the luxury hybrid coupe concept. But when compared to the Lexus, the BMW is considerably less luxurious and practical, not to mention substantially more expensive.
Lexus LC 500h vs. Nissan GT-R
What the GT-R lacks in striking styling it more than makes up for with outstanding performance. Still one of the quickest cars over any road, the GT-R remains a technological marvel. But even after improvements over the years, this Nissan requires commitment to operate on a daily basis. It's not nearly as luxurious as the Lexus either.
Lexus LC 500h vs. Lexus LC 500
If the shape of Lexus' new coupe has caught your eye but you'd like the performance to back it up, the V8-powered LC 500 (no lowercase "h" here) should satiate your needs. Powered by a sonorous 5.0-liter V8, the car goes as good as it looks. Equipment is the same across the two cars, so the pros and cons of each are the same, with the exception of fuel economy of course.
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus LC 500h?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus LC 500h is the 2020 Lexus LC 500h 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $97,510.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $97,510
