2020 Lexus LC 500h Review

The 2020 Lexus LC 500h, as the "h" suggests, is simply a hybrid-equipped version of the LC 500, a boldly designed luxury coupe. Instead of having a V8 engine like the regular LC does, however, the LC 500h uses a 3.5-liter V6 engine combined with two motor-generators. The resulting 354 horsepower won't blow you away, but the 500h is still sufficiently quick. Plus, it gets around 30 mpg, which is excellent for a big luxury coupe. Just like the regular LC, the LC 500h has a luxurious and futuristic interior that's appointed in high-quality leather and simulated suede. Combine this with an adjustable suspension that strikes an impressive balance between a sporty and comfortable ride and you've got a luxury car that neatly fits the traditional role of the grand touring coupe. For 2020, the LC 500h sees only minor changes. Alas, that means it's still stuck with the same infotainment system, which has a touchpad interface that can be frustrating to use while driving. There's also the issue of the rear seat; despite having one, the LC is really a two-person car. Overall, though, the Lexus LC 500h is an impressive and compelling package that belongs in the company of other world-class grand-touring cars, with the added benefit of hybrid fuel efficiency.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The LC 500h is a gorgeous car with an innovative hybrid V6 engine, a smooth ride, and a quiet, luxurious interior highlighted by advanced, even avant-garde design. It won't click with everyone, but it's tremendous fun to drive, especially on a straight open road.

How does it drive? 6.5

Aside from increased fuel economy, the LC 500h's powertrain is less appealing in every way than the more affordable gas-only LC coupe with its V8 engine. The 500h's combination of V6 and dual electric motors doesn't lack power necessarily; it's just 0.1 second slower going 0-60 mph than the V8. But the system does add 150 pounds to a car that's already heavy, and it lacks the V8's wonderful sound and sonic delight.



Inconsistent brake feel and a complicated transmission system sap some of this car's driving spirit, but superb weight balance and grippy tires mean twisty roads aren't out of the question. Solid steering feel at highway speeds also makes for easy and stable cruising.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Even though the LC's optional sport seats sound like an upgrade (more sport means more fun, right?), we preferred the standard seats. They have less bolstering than the sport seats, but the LC isn't made for fast turns and carving, so it's not a problem. The regular seats cradle average adult frames quite well, although larger, wider bodies might be less enthusiastic.



The 500h's adjustable suspension excels at absorbing large bumps and smaller road imperfections, even with our test car's big 20-inch wheels. There's some noticeable wind noise at freeway speeds and, depending on the road surface, some tire noise, too. But around town or on well-kept roads, the LC 500h is pleasantly quiet.

How’s the interior? 7.5

While everything's easy to reach, many controls are frustrating to use. Locating options in the infotainment system with its awkward haptic touchpad interface is one problem. The steering wheel controls take a bit of getting used to because not all are intuitively placed or labeled.



Getting in and out is easier than you'd expect of a car seated this low, and the driving position feels snug and commanding. But the cabin is surprisingly small relative to the LC 500h's size, and the bulky transmission tunnel and angled-in windows mean you have little room to move around. The rear seat is useless for adults or even taller children.

How’s the tech? 7.0

For a car that looks so clearly from the future, it's unfortunate that it's saddled with Lexus' dated technology inside. The navigation system is clunky and requires some effort simply to input a destination. Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa functions weren't available on our test car, but they're now standard features (starting with the 2019 model year). You'll want to use your phone too since the LC's voice controls require an involved "voice-training" process before serving up consistent results. The Mark Levinson sound system is outstanding.



A full suite of driver aids are included, including front and rear parking sensors (helpful given the long hoodline that's hard to see over) and adaptive cruise control.

How’s the storage? 6.0

The LC 500 has very little usable space given its size. There's a woeful lack of small-item storage and no good spot to store your phone for easy access.



The 4.7-cubic-foot trunk is larger than a Porsche 911's, but the competitive edge ends there. It's still quite small and shallow, with a high liftover height. The car's battery also consumes trunk space and contributes quite a bit of ambient heat even after short drives. The back seat is actually the most useful storage space in the vehicle.

How economical is it? 8.0

An EPA-estimated 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving is a phenomenal figure for this class of vehicle. We managed 25.8 mpg over two weeks of mixed driving, covering open highways and being stuck in rush-hour traffic. Our best tank was 28.7 mpg. Given these results, it's possible that the EPA numbers are slightly optimistic

Is it a good value? 8.0

Yes, it's expensive, but the LC 500h offers a lot of car for the money. High-quality materials abound, and the overall fit and finish is exceptional. The LC offers a longer powertrain warranty than many rivals, and given the company's track record, you're unlikely to find a sporty grand-touring hybrid that will cost less in the long run.

Wildcard 8.5

Lexus was the first brand in the modern era to champion the performance benefits of hybrids. The LC 500h advances that message, even if it can't match the performance of other sports cars in this price range. Instead, it leads with all-around excellence. The LC oozes exceptional quality, daring interior and exterior design, and world-class luxury.



There's just enough power and handling performance to keep it interesting, even if the 500h is more at home on long highway travels than twisting roads. For maximum fun, the V8 version is the one to get. But whether V8 or hybrid, the LC is a halo car that showcases Lexus' core values.

Which LC 500h does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one LC 500 trim level available, but a few choice packages can tailor the coupe to your specific needs. We like the Sport package for its 20-inch wheels and limited-slip differential, although we have reservations about the included sport seats. Best to keep it simple with the Touring package, which adds upgraded leather and the exquisite Mark Levinson surround-sound system.

2020 Lexus LC 500h models

The 2020 Lexus LC 500h is a luxury hybrid sport coupe that seats four and is available in a single trim. The V8-powered LC 500 is reviewed separately.