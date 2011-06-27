Used 2018 Lexus LC 500 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See LC 500 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|347.2/564.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|Torque
|398 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|471 hp @ 7100 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|Inspiration Edition
|yes
|Sport Package w/Glass Roof
|yes
|Performance Package
|yes
|Touring Package
|yes
|Sport Package w/Carbon Roof
|yes
|All-Weather Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|Accessory Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Pioneer premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|front cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Audio System
|yes
|Spider Cargo Net
|yes
|Heads Up Display
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats
|yes
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners w/Trunk Tray
|yes
|Key Gloves
|yes
|All-Weather Trunk Tray
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|Rear head room
|32.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|43.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.0 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|20" Forged Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Lower Grille Insert
|yes
|Premium Paint
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|21" Forged Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|5.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|187.4 in.
|Curb weight
|4280 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5260 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.2 in.
|Height
|53.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|91.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|980 lbs.
|Wheel base
|113.0 in.
|Width
|75.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|275/40R20 tires
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the LC 500
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$92,000
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2018 Lexus LC 500 Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic