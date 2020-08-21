Used 2018 Lexus LC 500 for Sale Near Me
31 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,009 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$71,500$3,588 Below Market
- 5,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$77,981$5,925 Below Market
- 30,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,998$5,933 Below Market
- 9,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$69,844$4,273 Below Market
- 4,164 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$73,593$2,821 Below Market
- 11,777 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,447$1,676 Below Market
- 11,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,866
- 644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$84,000
- 1,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$81,000
- 5,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,995
- 9,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,991
- 15,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$71,300
- 3,562 miles
$79,988$2,409 Below Market
- 8,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,992$2,176 Below Market
- 15,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,000
- 8,250 miles
$76,506
- 43,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,000$476 Below Market
- 12,005 miles
$70,891$213 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LC 500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LC 500
Read recent reviews for the Lexus LC 500
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.610 Reviews
Report abuse
W.B.,06/29/2017
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Update for July 2018: Having now had the car for a year, I can say it gets better over time. I absolutely adore this car as a daily driver and road-tripper. The highway mileage is so good it seems fake. When cruising in Eco mode I'm easily getting 30 mpg. This doesn't even make sense until you realize the car can switch between Atkinson and Otto cycles. The engine scream never gets old in Sport+ mode. I just can't get enough. Sometimes I switch to Sport+ just to pass people with that crazy loud noise. After a year I expected to have buyer's remorse, or a wandering eye for the Mercedes AMG GT. Or the Porche 911 Carerra. But no. The LC 500 is a car that just grows on you and still turns heads. It's the supermodel you can actually live with everyday. *** Outstanding visual appeal inside and out, with disappointing acceleration. Go for the bespoke option, even though it's a 3-month wait. Neither the touring nor sport packages gives you the correct combination of options. Here's the combination you want, starting from bone-stock, in order of importance: 1. Limited Slip Differential (LSD), 2. Convenience Package, 3. Heads Up Display (HUD). Done. All other packages and options actually worsen the car's performance. Or they package excellent options (like the retractable spoiler) with unnecessary ones (like Variable Gear-Ratio steering). Basically you want the LSD to correct the flaws in the drivetrain. The stock, active, rear open-differential loses too much horsepower at the wheels. The LSD is mechanical: more horsepower, more traction. With the stock differential, you have to pay attention when you're kicking the tail loose. It's still fun, but the LSD gives you +HP +control. No-brainer option there. The Convenience Package gives you parking assist. You must have this. The dimensions of the car make it difficult to park. Parking assist will save you, again and again. Get it, save your body work, make parking garages your best friend. Option 3, the HUD, is just plain cool. It's actually an unintentional safety feature, keeping your eyes focused at near-driving distance. It even shows the song you've cued up from your phone via Bluetooth. After engine break-in, get the dealer to fix the rev limiter to 7,300rpm. It's limited to 7,000rpm off the lot. Peak horsepower is at 7,100rpm so the rev limiter is ruining the fun. Oh, and don't get the hybrid, seriously. You'll regret it. The 33% savings in mileage is not worth it. Just get a Tesla or a BMW i8. Pros: The looks, the sounds, the textures, a fantasy for the senses. True opulence. The car looks twice as expensive as it costs. Ride quality is Lexus smooth. Excellent steering feedback, in bone stock configuration. A masterpiece of emotional driving, makes you want to drive forever. Cons: Slower than a Roush Mustang 427 because the LC 500 drivetrain is not designed for performance. Handles like a Challenger SRT8 (it's that heavy). Costs more than a BMW M4. Out-of-touch infotainment controls. Why you should buy it: Honestly? Because it gives you the emotional response you would expect from a dream car. If you do not feel this way after seeing it then don't buy it. Simple. I personally would have gotten just as much raw driving pleasure from a Mustang GT. However, I have a transcendental experience every time I drive the LC 500. It just takes my breath away. Configuration reviewed: Black on black V8, Convenience Package, All-Weather Package, Touring Package, Heads Up Display.
Related Lexus LC 500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RX 350 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus NX 300h Reading PA
- Used Lexus NX 300 Bronx NY
- Used Lexus RX 450h Corona CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Baltimore MD
- Used Lexus IS 350 Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus ES 300h Worcester MA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Melbourne FL
- Used Lexus NX 300h Lakeland FL
- Used Lexus RX 350 Edison NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2017 New Orleans LA
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2013 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2014 Plano TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020