2019 Lexus LC 500
What’s new
- Revised steering and braking feel
- Reprogrammed shift logic for 10-speed automatic transmission
- Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility now standard
- Part of the first LC 500 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Cabin design and interior materials are extraordinary
- Effective at being both sporty and comfortable
- Generous list of standard features
- Touchpad controller is frustrating to use
- The trunk won't hold much cargo, and interior storage space is limited
- Not as customizable as other high-end sport coupes
Which LC 500 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
Before the introduction of the LC 500 in 2018, it had been a while since Lexus delivered on the idea of a luxurious yet sporting grand touring coupe. In the eight years since the unlamented passing of the SC 430, Lexus had shown flashes of desirability with its lineup of RC coupes. But the RC isn't luxurious or well-rounded enough to compete with the likes of a Mercedes-Benz SL or a BMW 6 Series. Yet with the LC 500, which heads into 2019 with some minor updates, Lexus finally has a striking and intriguing addition to the motoring landscape.
For motivation, Lexus uses its 5.0-liter V8, which is good for 471 horsepower. Its sounds great, even if outright acceleration is rather pedestrian for a luxury coupe. We're more impressed with the LC's ride quality; the adjustable suspension allows an impressive balance between sport and a comfortable ride. And furthering the comfort for driver and passenger is the luxurious and futuristic interior, appointed in high-quality leather and simulated suede.
The main downside is the LC 500's infotainment system, which features a touchpad interface that can be frustrating to use at the best of times. Thankfully, the addition of Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility for 2019 could go some way toward making the system easier to use.
Overall, however, the LC 500 is an impressive and compelling package that's wholly capable of competing with other world-class grand touring cars.
2019 Lexus LC 500 models
The 2019 Lexus LC 500 is a luxury sport coupe that brilliantly marries comfort and performance. It has seating for four and is sold in a single trim (the LC 500h hybrid is reviewed separately) with a long list of standard equipment. Several packages and stand-alone options are available to bolster the LC 500 with additional features.
At the heart of the LC 500 is a potent 5.0-liter V8 engine (471 horsepower, 398 pound-feet of torque). It drives the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. For 2019, Lexus has reprogrammed the shift logic of the transmission to aid in a smoother driving experience.
Befitting a luxury coupe at this price and performance level, the number of standard features is generous. They include 20-inch wheels, an adjustable suspension, LED exterior lights, automatic high-beam control, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, ambient interior lighting, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and leather-upholstered front seats (simulated leather for the rear seats).
On the tech front, you get a 10.3-inch central display, a navigation system, two USB ports, and a 12-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility has been added to the features list for 2019, as have dynamic voice control and in-car Wi-Fi. Notable safety features include a forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane departure warning and intervention.
Although the LC 500 is loaded right out of the box, there are a few options and packages available so you can tailor this grand tourer to your liking. Stand-alone options include 20- and 21-inch wheels, a head-up display, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and a 13-speaker premium Mark Levinson audio system.
For added convenience or style, consider the All-Weather package (heated steering wheel and windshield de-icer), the Convenience package (front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert) and the Touring package (a simulated-suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery and the Mark Levinson audio system).
If high-performance driving is part of your diet, there's the Sport package, which adds front sport seats with simulated-suede inserts. Finally, the Performance package starts with the Sport pack and adds a carbon-fiber roof, an adaptive rear spoiler, an active rear steering system, variable-ratio steering, carbon-fiber kick plates and the simulated-suede headliner.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus LC 500 (5.0L V8 | 10-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the LC 500 has received some revisions, including this year's new smartphone integration. Our findings remain broadly applicable to the 2019 model, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking6.5
Steering7.5
Handling7.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.5
Quality8.5
Utility6.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus LC 500.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- handling & steering
- interior
- comfort
- sound system
- ride quality
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- climate control
- infotainment system
- fuel efficiency
- lights
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have been a Corvette guy since the 60's This car replaces a 2013 427 Preferred / 500HP. Virtually a ZO6 with an iron frame. This car is very fun to look at and to drive. I goes like the wind albeit not quite as fast as my Corvette. It is much more fun for my wife to ride in however. That's a Plus Plus Plus! It's almost embarrassing how many people say "nice car"! Yes not much trunk room, but it works. Yes not a legit back seat, but works. Yes the pad control for display is dumb, but works. Yes it is a little spendy! This is one of the nicest cars I have owned in 60 years!
This car is a work of art. Its hard to get in/out of, and holds not much storage, but once you're strapped in, you wont want to leave ! It's a joy to operate and performs well under multiple personalities: in comfort/normal you slink around like any other respectable lexus, behaving yourself; in sport mode, look out, the beast is on the loose, and in sport +, things get a little scary. Granted its not a 911 but who wants to be a hard ass all the time. This thing is pure driving enjoyment, so get ready for a purely emotional response to driving it: it's fantastic ! Better start saving up.
I bought the car about four weeks and 1600 miles ago. Bright red exterior and light tan interior. Includes all options. Beautifully designed and I get compliments everywhere I go. Drove the car from Dallas to Austin and back first week. Driving 80 I get 27 mpg. In town I get around 20 A great cruising automobile. Very quite and smooth, until you hit the throttle. The beast comes alive. What a great sound. I have had quicker cars. The Audi s6 was quicker, the Porsche 911 handles better at full speed but neither of those cars compares to this. This car is much more comfortable to drive in town and on the highway compared to the other two.Great stereo. Fit and finish is outstanding. This coupe had returned the joy of driving.
After driving Lexus sedans for years, I gave into that impulse to drive something that is just a thrill. This car is a head turner. Its comfortable to commute and its more than a Tesla. Thanks Lexus for making my dream car
Sponsored cars related to the LC 500
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
5.0L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$92,300
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|471 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LC 500 safety features:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the LC 500 and the car in front, automatically adjusting your speed. Can bring the LC 500 to a full stop.
- Pre-Collision System
- Sounds an alert if a front collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is deemed imminent. Can also automatically apply the brakes.
- Intuitive Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the LC 500 approaches an object in front of or behind the car.
Lexus LC 500 vs. the competition
Lexus LC 500 vs. Lexus RC F
Powered by the same 5.0-liter V8 as you find in the LC 500 (albeit with slightly less horsepower), the RC F fancies itself more of a sports car than its luxurious bigger brother does. The RC F also costs considerably less, but it suffers from the same major fault as the LC: that clumsy and frustrating infotainment system.
Lexus LC 500 vs. Nissan GT-R
What the GT-R lacks in striking styling it more than makes up for with outstanding performance. Still one of the fastest cars over any road, the GT-R remains a technological marvel. But even after improvements over the years, this Nissan requires commitment to operate on a daily basis. It's not nearly as luxurious as the Lexus either.
Lexus LC 500 vs. Acura NSX
The Acura NSX straddles the supercar and grand touring coupe genres but does so at considerable expense when compared to the more (relatively) sedate LC 500. Combining hybrid technology, twin turbochargers and all-wheel drive, the NSX bills itself as the everyday supercar. But the LC 500 has the clear upper hand when it comes to interior appointments and cargo capacity.
FAQ
Is the Lexus LC 500 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus LC 500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus LC 500:
- Revised steering and braking feel
- Reprogrammed shift logic for 10-speed automatic transmission
- Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility now standard
- Part of the first LC 500 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Lexus LC 500 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus LC 500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus LC 500?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus LC 500 is the 2019 Lexus LC 500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $92,300.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $92,300
What are the different models of Lexus LC 500?
More about the 2019 Lexus LC 500
2019 Lexus LC 500 Overview
The 2019 Lexus LC 500 is offered in the following submodels: LC 500 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus LC 500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus LC 500 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 LC 500 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 LC 500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus LC 500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 LC 500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus LC 500?
Which 2019 Lexus LC 500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lexus LC 500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus LC 500.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus LC 500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus LC 500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,831.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,504.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus LC 500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2019 Lexus LC 500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2017
- Used BMW 3 Series 2016
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2018
- Used Jeep Renegade 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2020 Bentley Continental
- 2020 8 Series
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2020 BMW M2
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman